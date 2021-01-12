U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.33
    -15.28 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,956.66
    -52.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,984.37
    -52.06 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.71
    +29.70 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.94
    +0.69 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.30
    -9.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1800
    +0.0480 (+4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0107 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1120
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,085.45
    -362.18 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.01
    -4.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,754.11
    -44.37 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,164.34
    +25.31 (+0.09%)
     

Equal access to capital and entrepreneurship is the final civil rights movement

Joseph Heller
·13 min read

Context is always important. In the grand scheme of things, I have privilege: I was born a male, in the most powerful country in the world, during the most prosperous time in history, to parents who both went to college, all in a middle-class neighborhood.

I could have been born during my dad’s generation when there were still signs that said "Whites Only" and he was barred from entry. Even now, the fact that I’m half-Jewish and look more ambiguous than "Black" has been a privilege.

But despite my privilege, I’m also confident that my Black heritage made it more difficult for me to raise venture capital. It’s a reality that goes against the classic Silicon Valley ethos: strive for perfection and constantly improve.

It’s in our national interests to make becoming an entrepreneur as egalitarian as possible.

Today — and the data proves this — if you are a white male, you have an unfair advantage when looking to raise venture capital. This doesn’t take anything away from the brilliant white male entrepreneurs that have built incredible companies, but it has made an equivalent crowd of Black founders almost nonexistent.

As a nation we know the benefits of encouraging entrepreneurship across backgrounds: Entrepreneurs create jobs, spark innovation and allow us to maintain our position as the most competitive nation on the planet. It’s in our national interests to make becoming an entrepreneur as egalitarian as possible, and yet we’ve fallen remarkably short of that goal across both race and gender.

I moved to southern China shortly after graduating from UC Berkeley. A lot of my decision-making process at the time was more subconscious, but I always had this feeling that as a Black male, I wasn’t going to get fair treatment working for a large company; I always knew my path to success was through being an entrepreneur and creating my own company. China, not the U.S., seemed the place to do that.

I fell in love with the entrepreneurial spirit of China. And surprisingly, as a foreigner in China, I felt that I wasn’t judged in the context of race. They saw me as an American that could bring them business opportunities and that was it, I felt that I was judged more on the merits of the value that I could bring than I would in the U.S. — and it was refreshing. Spurred by opportunities, I started a successful import and export business in China, and after a few years I had over 30 employees. I loved the experience of working with factories and I found it mesmerizing watching products that we use and wear being made.

At that time, my clients were larger U.S.-based retailers and brands. I could see the growth of Shopify and how this deceptively simple e-commerce product, plus marketing tools like Instagram, allowed small businesses to sell online and market their products in ways that had only been accessible to my larger clients years before. But I kept thinking that there was no equivalent inroad for small businesses to vast resources of supply chain and manufacturing.

That was the reason I founded The/Studio, a custom manufacturing platform that would give small businesses access to factories so that they could easily manufacture products in low quantities, without having to deal with all of the hassle and risks associated with manufacturing — just like the big brands.

At the time, I didn’t even know that raising venture capital was a possibility. And really, this was where my race became an obstacle. Those closer to the concentric circles of venture capital know that venture capital exists and they know how to access it.

Those that are further away don’t know how it truly can scale your company, let alone how to access it. Now, when you have a commodity like capital that is a closely held resource to a favored few, that’s called elitism and cronyism. I believe it’s the antithesis of what Silicon Valley is supposed to stand for and it’s detrimental to America’s ability to lead on a global, entrepreneurial scale.

By 2016, without capital, I had bootstrapped the company to eight digits in revenue. We had more than 100 employees and the business was profitable. I knew that there was a much larger opportunity for us to take advantage of — the same one Shopify seized on — but I felt that I didn’t have the financial resources, nor the knowledge at the time, to really grow the business in the way that I thought was possible or responsible.

It was at this time that I started to understand that at this point in a technology company’s trajectory, they really need venture capital to put fuel to the fire. Not just for the money, though that helps — we needed the counsel and guidance that often comes with it, too.

So I upped and moved to San Francisco. I was very optimistic that it would be easy for my company to raise millions of dollars in venture capital — after all, I was used to reading in TechCrunch about companies that were raising millions of dollars, and sometimes tens of millions of dollars, with no product, just a good idea (and sometimes a bad one). I’d proven my ability as an entrepreneur by already building a sizable business with a massive TAM, plus a product that was live, already profitable and ready to be scaled.

I started off with several introductions that one of my friends from college and a former VC made for me to several of his previous colleagues. In the traditional Silicon Valley way, I would take one introduction and turn it into another. I began to realize that venture capital is a bit of a social game — and I was about to play it for two years.

Joseph Heller is CEO and founder of Supplied.
Joseph Heller is CEO and founder of Supplied.

Joseph Heller is CEO and founder of Supplied. Image Credits: Supplied

During this process, I want to be clear that I never faced overt racism; everyone was polite and gracious with their time. But when going to pitch meetings and VC events, I got the same feeling that I would get when you go to a high-end country club or a luxury store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. It was clear that the venture community — and the few entrepreneurs that they anointed to be part of their chosen — were a closely knit elite who wanted nothing to do with outsiders.

An air of arrogance, elitism and exclusivity pervaded literally every interaction. They spoke a certain way, they were looking for cues of who else you knew in their network — and the minute that they discovered that you were not one of them, the meeting was basically over. This feeling was in stark contrast with what in my mind Silicon Valley had stood for. I had envisioned an ideal where any brilliant, hard-working entrepreneur with a good idea and was scrappy as hell could raise money and find success.

In reality, it was a place where your admittance to the club was heavily based on your race, gender and what university you went to (even UC Berkeley wasn’t highly regarded). If you weren’t white, male and from Harvard, Stanford or the Ivies, you had to relentlessly pursue your vision for years to get in through the back door.

The/Studio did finally raise an $11 million series A — after 18 months and 150 meetings and 145 "no’s." Read that again. I was mostly pitching white male VCs. Their prejudgements and the fact that you don’t know their friends made it a “no” before the meeting even started. The wider data suggests strongly that there was a racial component to this, as does my personal napkin math: Roughly 120 of the VCs I pitched were white and we got zero term sheets from them. Thirty that I pitched were ethnic minorities and I received five term sheets, or a success rate of 17%.

Two years later, I’ve become part of that exclusive group of entrepreneurs that have raised a sizable venture capital round. And I now have a behind-the-scenes view of what Silicon Valley is all about. There are some truly brilliant investors and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and the data backs that up; the number of VC-backed companies that go public in Silicon Valley dwarf the rest of the nation for a good reason.

But I’ve also learned that there are a lot of incompetent investors that are investors simply because of who they know, and a lot of entrepreneurs that aren’t the best in the world who get funded because of who they know. In addition, I’ve met a lot of people that would be great investors that never will have the opportunity to be investors, because of who they don’t know and how they look. Likewise, I know many great entrepreneurs, just as good as the ones that have taken major companies public, that won’t raise VC money because of who they don’t know and how they look.

I do believe there is a deep-seated perception in Silicon Valley that people that look a certain way and have a certain pedigree are the best entrepreneurs. The system is set up in a way that reinforces this mentality with a positive feedback loop: The VC structure is set up in a way that they make money off of 10% of their deals and the other 90% can fail, no problem.

If they invest in someone that is unknown within their social circles, they run the risk of being challenged by their partnership on why they made that decision, so the personal risk of going out on a limb is big. If they invest in someone that has a ton of social credibility in Silicon Valley, then even if they fail, nobody will question them. It’s part of the process.

VCs are only human, and if you have billions of dollars of capital to deploy and thousands of entrepreneurs that want to raise money from you, and you can only select a few a year, it’s easy to take the resistance-free route and invest in people that you know. Those people are generally white males. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, because statistically if you invest in predominantly white males and a few of them succeed, then invest in far fewer people of color or women, even fewer of them will succeed. You end up internalizing that bias in your mathematically “objective” decision-making.

We saw this same issue begin to be resolved for women in the last decade. There were very few female entrepreneurs who raised VC money 10 years ago — 823 women-owned businesses, according to a recent Forbes study. There are still very few female-led VC-backed companies today, compared to male-led ones, but there are a lot more now; over 3,450 as of 2019, according to the same study. Women didn’t get smarter in 10 years; pressure was applied to VCs and they started being less myopic.

They realized that women made great entrepreneurs — and investors, too. During the last decade, more VC firms began hiring — and were started — by women, although even now it’s still a meager 11%.

But what about the racial divide? I know a brilliant Black guy that has a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from one of the top five engineering schools in the nation, heads an engineering team for a company that has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and has created a high-tech startup serving enterprise customers, doing over $1 million a year in revenue, is profitable and totally bootstrapped. I’m confident that if he were a white male, he would have already raised significant VC money. He hasn’t.

Again, I don’t think it’s a matter of overt racism. But he probably isn’t accepted and doesn’t feel comfortable in VC social circles; he probably doesn’t have the confidence that he can raise money; he hasn’t seen others that look like him raise money. Because he lacks these things and because he doesn’t have the traditional “entrepreneur look,” he would be dismissed by VCs.

Now, all this being said, change begins with entrepreneurs, too. For instance, we recently launched a new product called Supplied that allows small businesses and boutiques to buy products wholesale directly from factories in China. About 95% of our customers are women — and 60% of our customers are people of color.

We didn’t set out to build a product for this market, but once they embraced it, we embraced them. Initially, my board, which is all white and male, didn’t understand this market and was a bit cautious. I don’t blame them; there was nothing nefarious about their assumptions or initial concerns, they just didn’t have the experience in their life that helped them to understand our customer.

But I did, at least the racial challenges faced by our customer base. I had conviction that there was a business here because I know a lot of women of color that had similar experiences and aspirations as the customers that were gravitating toward our platform, only to be shut out by prohibitively high prices on other “wholesale” platforms.

And I recognized my own inability to fully understand our customer base, as well as the fact that my team wasn’t diverse enough to really understand them, either. So I deliberately tried to recruit more women into our organization. I’m now proud to say that my executive leadership is 33% female, 33% Black, 77% people of color. The team that runs Supplied is predominantly female, just like the customer base.

Both The/Studio and Supplied’s head of marketing are Black women, with one working from Nigeria and the other from Ghana. Our diversity numbers are far better than almost any tech company I’ve encountered. Diversity isn’t something we just talk about; it comes naturally to us, because diversity comes naturally to me.

Silicon Valley has created incredible outcomes, and I don’t want to unfairly malign Silicon Valley as this racist institution that deliberately keeps out minorities and women. But because of many factors — which do include overt racism, historical factors and just human nature — the fact remains that Silicon Valley does not reflect our nation’s diversity across race and gender. Yet.

Our country is becoming more diverse and the rest of the world more wealthy. For Silicon Valley to maintain its crown as a beacon of innovation, it’s important to make it more diverse so it can understand the United States as well as emerging markets. It doesn’t need to be a zero-sum game where more people of color will push out the incumbents. In fact, it will make things more competitive, with a more diverse perspective on the world, which is better for returns and opportunities for all.

Blacks founders and other underrepresented groups also have an obligation to pull up their bootstraps and pursue being entrepreneurs and being funded, no matter how hard it is. This generation will serve as the inspiration — and employer — of the next. The more Black people who get funding, the more Black entrepreneurialism becomes normalized, creating a flywheel effect of normalizing investing in Black founders for VCs and encouraging more Black people to pursue being entrepreneurs.

I firmly believe that equal access to capital and entrepreneurship is the final civil rights movement. We have an opportunity to create real equality — financial and social — in Silicon Valley and the world, all while building the future.

Don’t let VCs be the gatekeepers of your success

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • Trump’s about to leave D.C. That’s bad news for these stocks, strategist says

    We're going to be watching less news and digital media and getting out more in the coming years, says our call of the day. It's time to ditch those stocks.

  • If you don't own Amazon stock, 'you're actually short': veteran trader

    JC Parets, founder and chief strategy officer of alphatrends.com, reverse engineers a trade in Amazon stock and makes a bold prediction about emerging market stocks.

  • Mortgage rates to home prices: 8 housing predictions for 2021

    2021 will continue some housing trends from 2020, while others will fade away. Here’s what else to expect from housing this year.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 300%, Say Analysts

    Risk and reward often travel hand-in-hand, making the stock market both lucrative and dangerous. Among the best exemplars of this axiom are the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. With that low price comes the potential for extreme gains, as even an incrementally small price increase will translate to a high percentage gain.JPMorgan's Head of Small and Midcap Equity Strategy, Eduardo Lecubarri, sees both the opportunities and dangers in the current market environment – and the great potential of small-cap stocks that have room to run.“1Q may be rocky following the strong gains since Nov and the fact that valuations are sitting on all-time highs. However, the year long outlook is encouraging due to far more powerful fundamental tailwinds. Such a positive backdrop is likely to keep investors chasing those few stocks that still offer big recovery upside, as they seem to have started to do YTD. It is for this reason that we would encourage investors to build their portfolios now and see things through in the event of any consolidation phase that may come in Q1,” Lecubarri wrote.Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. We are talking returns of at least 300% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)Opioids have made headlines in recent years, and for all the wrong reasons. These potent pain relief drugs are also dangerously addictive – a factor that has led to the opioid epidemic in the US. AcelRx is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the creation of safer treatments for acute pain, developing synthetic opioid drugs for sublingual (under the tongue) dosing.The company’s main product, Sufentanil, was approved by the FDA under the name Dsuvia in 2018, and by the EU as Dzuveo that same year. A second sublingual Sufentanil system, under the name Zalviso, has also been approved for use by the EU, and is in Phase 3 trial in the US.In its most recent earning report, the company showed $1.4 million at the top line, driven by $1.3 million in product sales. The sales figure was up 433% sequentially, and the total revenue figure was up 133% year-over-year.Against this backdrop, several members of the Street believe ACRX’s $1.40 share price looks like a steal.Cantor analyst Brandon Folkes is upbeat on Dsuvia’s prospects as an alternative to current opioid treatments, and he believes that potential will boost the company’s stock.“With the launch of Dsuvia, we believe investor focus can now shift to launch metrics and peak sales potential for the product. As ACRX launches a true alternative to IV opioids, we expect investors to begin to appreciate the value of the product. We believe that Dsuvia offers an advancement in delivery of adequate pain treatment by eliminating the need for an invasive and time-consuming IV set-up in the emergency room, as well as an outpatient, or post-surgery, setting. Despite hospital launches taking time, we expect the uptake of Dsuvia to drive revenue upside beyond the Street's current estimates, which, in turn, could drive the stock higher from current levels,” Follked opined.In line with his bullish stance, Folkes rates ACRX a Buy, and his $9 price target implies room for a stunning 552% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Folkes’ track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, ACRX has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Based on the $7 average price target, shares could soar 407% in the next year. (See ACRX stock analysis on TipRanks)NuCana (NCNA)NuCana is a biopharma company focused on new cancer treatments. The company’s goal is to provide effective treatments for biliary, breast, colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers – while avoiding the complications and side effects of current chemotherapy treatments. NuCana uses a phosphoramidate chemistry technology called ProTide to create a class of drugs that will surmount the limitations of the existing nucleotide analogs behind many chemotherapy drugs. NuCana’s ProTides have already been used in Gilead’s antiviral drug Sovaldi.In May of last year, NuCana announced the restart of its Phase III trial on Acelarin, the drug candidate furthest along the company’s pipeline, as a treatment for biliary tract cancers. The study encompasses over 800 patients in 6 countries and is currently ongoing. In November, the company published data described as ‘encouraging’ from the Phase Ib study of the same drug.While Acelarin is the flagship drug in the pipeline, NuCana has two other prospects under development. NUC-3373 is in Phase I trial as a treatment for solid tumors and colorectal cancers, and NUC-7738 is a second pathway under investigation for applications to advanced solid tumors. Of these three, the colorectal study is the farthest advanced.Writing from Truist, 5-star analyst Robyn Karnauskas sees the pipeline as key to NuCana’s investor potential.“We believe investors have overlooked the fact that NCNA is a platform Company that we believe is validated, as defined by the production of clinical products. We like that it has brought 3 products to the clinic, including one novel drug and two improved cornerstone chemos. The data suggest to us that the platform works and can produce better chemos […] While investors are mostly focused on Acelarin, we believe investors should also focus on NUC-3373, another core to our platform-based thesis that has data expected in 1H2021,” Karnauskas noted.To this end, Karnauskas puts a $22 price target on NCNA, suggesting the stock has room for 384% growth ahead of it, along with a Buy rating. (To watch Karnauskas’ track record, click here)Overall, NCNA's Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, and based on 4 recent reviews. Shares have an average price target of $17.33, suggesting a 270% one-year upside from the current trading price of $4.69. (See NCNA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • 3 tech stocks that are on fire in 2021 (hint: Apple isn't one)

    Semiconductor stocks are rocking. Here's why.

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker: MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Wells Fargo Has More Room to Grow Than Other Banks

    Its stock dropped 44% last year. Now the bank is earning some bulls ahead of its earnings report on Friday.

  • Intel Unleashes Flurry Of New Processors At CES 2021, Hopes To Change Narrative

    Chipmaking giant Intel is using CES 2021 to start the new year on a positive note after stumbling with production and technology challenges last year. Intel stock sank 16.8% in 2020.

  • Norway eyes sea change in deep dive for metals instead of oil

    Norway's oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world's wealthiest countries but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now centre on something different. Norway could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, its oil and energy ministry told Reuters, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. Norway on Tuesday announced it was starting preparations for an environmental impact study needed to open areas of its seabed mineral exploration and production.

  • Buy Ballard Stock Because 2021 Could Be Big For Hydrogen Technologies

    The coming year will be big for hydrogen-based technologies and bring with it plenty of good news for shares of (BLDP) a Raymond James analyst predicts. Hydrogen gas—whether burned or used in a fuel cell—doesn’t emit greenhouse gases blamed for global warming. While most hydrogen gas is made using natural gas, a process that produces harmful emissions, hydrogen can be made by passing renewable electricity through water, which would not contribute to climate change.

  • Elon Musk Told Twitter to 'Use Signal.' Investors Plowed Into the Wrong one

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-word app recommendation from Elon Musk has turned into a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device company in another case of mistaken identity.“Use Signal,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer wrote on Twitter on Jan. 7, apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. By the end of the day, Signal Advance Inc. shares had surged more than sixfold. That was enough to push Signal Advance’s rally more than 5,100% in three trading days giving it a market valuation of $390 million.Despite reports about the confusion on Friday, the stock has continued to rally. Shares of the Rosharon, Texas-based company surged as much as 885% on Monday before paring the gains.“We strongly recommend people do their due diligence and always invest with care,” the company’s chief executive officer, Dr. Chris Hymel, said when reached by phone on Monday. Signal Advance doesn’t have an association with Musk or the Signal app, he said.Signal Advance hasn’t filed an annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2019. The company had no revenue from 2014 to 2016, according to the filing. The misunderstanding is the latest example of ticker mixup. The popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. in recent years resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol ZOOM with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to ZTNO.The other Signal is a closely held not-for-profit organization with a messaging service that’s similar to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.In response to a comment on Twitter, Musk said he donated to Signal a year ago and plans to give more in the future. (Adds comment from Signal Advance chief executive in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Stocks: Lordstown Soars On Orders Milestone, Faraday In Talks To Go Public

    Lordstown reported more than 100,000 commercial preorders for its Endurance EV pickup while Faraday plans to go public via SPAC. Lordstown stock jumped.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Offer a Lifetime-Income Option

    Target-date funds will soon include annuities and maybe even private equity, as the $1.5 trillion industry tries to improve retirement security

  • Pfizer's earnings outlook for 2021 tops expectations, but stock falls

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. dropped 2.1% in morning trading Tuesday, even after the drug maker provided an upbeat earnings outlook for this year. Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company projects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.10, which is above the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.96. The company disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the financial guidance is subject to a number of assumptions, including current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine supply and contracts, "which remain dynamic." Pfizer, with partner BioNTech SE , have been supplying a COVID-19 vaccine since it was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. The number of Americans how have received COVID-19 vaccines has so far fallen well short of expectations. Pfizer's stock has gained 6.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has advanced 7.1% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.6%.

  • GM shares jump on plans for electric delivery vehicle business

    General Motors Co shares jumped on Tuesday to their highest level since the company's post-bankruptcy IPO in 2010, as the automaker announced its entry into the growing electric delivery vehicle business. After Chief Executive Mary Barra outlined plans for GM's first BrightDrop commercial vans to be delivered to FedEx later this year, GM shares rose as high as $48.95 in morning trading, pushing the company's market cap over $68 billion. The new BrightDrop delivery business will put GM squarely in competition in the commercial sector with cross-town rival Ford Motor Co, as well as startups such as Rivian, Arrival and Canoo that are developing electric commercial vehicles for customers ranging from Amazon to Hyundai Motor.