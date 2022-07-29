U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.43
    +2.01 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    +13.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    +0.45 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2380
    -1.0820 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,916.24
    -130.39 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.92
    -0.48 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Equal Ventures has a new pair of funds, filings show

Natasha Mascarenhas
·1 min read

Equal Ventures, a venture firm that debuted in 2020 with a $56 million first fund, has raised a pair of new investment vehicles, SEC filings show. The New York City-based firm has closed a $94.8 million second fund and its first opportunity fund, worth $75 million.

The investment firm is led by two investors, Richard Kerby and Rick Zullo, equal partners in the firm. Kerby declined to comment about the funds over email.

Equal Ventures looks to be the first institutional investor in a startup, a level of conviction that means that it is more focused on a concentrated portfolio than small checks in a widespread group of startups. The firm's portfolio includes Ghost, a marketplace that connects brands with extra inventory to retailers, Block Renovation, a platform that productizes the home renovation experience for consumers, and Smarthop, which helps truckers optimize their work.

Zullo formerly invested on behalf of Lightbank, a Chicago-based venture operation, while Kerby spent years investing with Venrock. He also spent years independently researching inequality in venture.

So. Many. New. Venture. Funds.

The firm backs founders and businesses that it believes are “overlooked and misunderstood by the old guard,” according to its website. “As the world of venture changes, so does the viewpoint required to succeed.”

Equal invests in five key sectors: climate, retail, supply chain and logistics, insurance and benefits and what it describes as the care economies, which encompasses childcare and eldercare. The team has grown since Equal’s first fund, with it hiring Liz Hart and Simran Suri as associates and Chelsea Zhang as a senior associate. The firm is hiring an insurance and fintech-focused associate, as well, according to a Medium post.

Understanding the not-so-fine print of 2022 term sheets

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • BP expected to report soaring profit days after Shell and Centrica slammed

    The oil giant is expected to have made far more than twice of what it pocketed in profit a year ago.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the momentum in the adoption of semi-custom and EPYC server processors.

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • Caterpillar (CAT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Caterpillar's (CAT) second-quarter results are likely to be positively impacted by the higher demand in its end markets, favorable price realization and savings from its cost-reduction efforts.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Soared 20% This Week

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a hydrogen fuel cell company, skyrocketed this week as investors processed the news that Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, would support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investments in alternative energy, including hydrogen. Democrats needed Manchin's support for the bill, which includes $369 billion for clean energy and other climate initiatives. The Senate could vote on the bill as early as next week, and then it would go to the House for approval, which could vote on the legislation in early August.

  • Shopify Stock: Bargain Buy or a Value Trap?

    Shopify released some underwhelming earnings, preceded by some bad news: Should investors walk away?

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.

  • Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

    After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 15 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the rate hike that the central bank will eventually slow its rate hike campaign. Never mind that the Fed said in its statement announcing the rate increase that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range [for the federal funds rate] will be appropriate."

  • V.F. Corp (VFC) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Improve Y/Y

    V.F. Corp's (VFC) first-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect lower earnings. Nevertheless, revenues rose on solid consumer engagement with its outdoor, streetwear and active brands.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Here's How Far Apple Stock May Rally on Earnings

    Apple delivered better-than-expected earnings and shares are now up 25% from the June low. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Intel CEO on earnings miss: 'We believe that we are at the bottom'

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger chats with Yahoo Finance Live after the chip giant slashed its full year outlook.

  • United States Steel (X) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today on today's call is U.S. Steel president and CEO, Dave Burritt; senior vice president and CFO, Christie Breves; and senior vice president and chief strategy and sustainability officer, Rich Fruehauf. Thank you, Kevin, and good morning to everyone joining us today.

  • Amazon stock pops on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Amazon.

  • Amazon stock jumps on revenue and net sales beats

    Amazon shares are moving higher after the retail giant posted a second-quarter revenue beat.