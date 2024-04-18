Equals Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£95.7m (up 37% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: UK£7.75m (up 139% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 8.1% (up from 4.6% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: UK£0.042 (up from UK£0.018 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Equals Group EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 24%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 15% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 9.2% decline forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Equals Group that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

