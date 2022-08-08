U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Equalum lands new capital to help companies build data pipelines

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

The pandemic prompted countless companies to migrate to the cloud. By 2025, driven partly by the need for digital services, 85% of enterprises will have a cloud-first principle, according to Gartner. But the transition isn't always easy. In a recent MuleSoft survey, 84% of organizations said that data and app integration challenges were hindering their digital transformations and, by extension, their adoption of cloud platforms.

Spurred to meet the need, software engineer Nir Livneh founded Equalum, a startup providing software that integrates with existing infrastructure to process and transform data, including streaming data. Equalum can collect, transform, and synchronize data, moving data in real time or in batches from devices and apps to AI systems, data lakes and data warehouses.

Prior to co-founding Equalum, Livneh was a full stack developer in the U.S. Army and led the product management team at Quest Software (which was acquired by Dell in 2012). He also co-founded S.E.T. Systems, an IT consulting firm focused on data analytics.

"Over the years, Livneh saw that many organizations were struggling to manage their data integration needs. The work was done manually by different tools, which added a lot more complexity to their environment, and, in most cases, the data that was transferred was based on historical data rather than real-time data," Guy Eilon, Equalum's CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview. Eilon was formerly the VP of sales at cybersecurity company Cynet. "[Livneh founded Equalum] to bring simplicity to the data integration market and to enable ... organizations to make decisions based on real-time data rather than historical and inaccurate data."

Equalum
Equalum

Image Credits: Equalum

Equalum manages data pipelines, leveraging open source packages, including Apache Spark and Kafka to stream and batch data processes. The platform allows for data pipeline "logic" to be created using a drag-and-drop interface, including triggers that modify data at the source, perform computations on data, correlate data with third-party sources, and filter, look up, and enrich data.

In this way, Equalum isn't dissimilar to startups like Striim and StreamSets, which offer tools to build data pipelines across cloud and hybrid cloud platforms (i.e., mixes of on-premises and public cloud infrastructure). Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Azure also sell access to some version of pipeline orchestration technology, albeit unsurprisingly cloud-focused.

It's evidently been tough to break through the industry -- Eilon declined to reveal Equalum's revenue metrics or the size of the startup's customer base, and Equalum doesn't plan to hire this year. But he emphasized the lucrativeness of the opportunity. Citing data from Fortune Business Insights, Eilon expects that the market for data integration solutions will be worth $29.16 billion in 2029 -- up from $11.94 billion in 2022.

In any event, investors have faith in Equalum's growth prospects. The company today closed a $14 million Series C round with contributions from Springtide Ventures -- notably a smaller round than Equalum's Series B, which totaled $18 million. Eilon said it's because the board "didn't want to dilute themselves if not needed."

"There’s a lot of noise in the industry, and we see that the biggest challenge customers are facing these days is that they have been purchasing a variety of integration products for many different use cases. This is creating a very complex environment," Eilon said. "Moreover, many of the tools need experienced data engineers and a lot of time in order for companies to get the right value from the tool. These complex challenges, along with the shortage in resources globally, are making it a lot more difficult for organizations to get the outcome they desire. Equalum’s unified platform, with our no-code UI, solves these key challenges."

With the latest infusion of capital, Equalum's total raised stands at $39 million.

  • Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe

    It's not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, telcos and insurance firms, is announcing its European launch. The Nigeria-based systems integrator said the strategic expansion positions it as a "new competitive entrant in the EU market offering data warehousing and analytics products as well as highly experienced senior data engineers from its Nigeria team as consultants for European firms."

  • How the Private-Equity Lobby Won—Again

    Senate Democrats wanted to change the tax rate on carried-interest income. The industry lobby knew how to push back.

  • Those who invested in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) five years ago are up 35%

    When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than...

  • Vitalik Buterin Plays Down Impact of Ethereum Forks After Merge

    Buterin said it is unlikely that Ethereum will be “significantly harmed by another fork.”

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • ‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin

    Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts “Cryptocurrency payments […]

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Global AI company partners with FDOT

    A global AI company has partnered with an agency close to home in an effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recently cut a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to monitor street data and identify trends and changes in real-time traffic through smart technology. "The infrastructure of the future will be shaped by a better understanding of real-time roadway data," CEO Robert A. Berman said in a statement.

  • A 70-Year-Old Taiwanese Chip Wizard Is Driving China’s Tech Ambitions

    When Asian semiconductor makers make dramatic advances, there’s often a common element: Berkeley-educated Liang Mong Song.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Revenue Forecasts By 60%

    Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RYTM ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in August

    Here are three companies that I think are poised to profit from the growth of the cloud market. When it comes to cloud computing, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the king. According to Synergy Research Group estimates, Amazon Web Services (AWS) holds a 34% share of the $200 billion annual cloud infrastructure market.

  • Copper Miner Oz Minerals Rebuffs BHP’s $5.8 Billion Takeover Bid

    Copper mining company Oz Minerals rejected a takeover approach by BHP, which is seeking to boost its output of a metal needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar farms.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Let Social Security Max Out if You Can. Even in a Down Market.

    In the latest reader mailbag, Barron's Retirement also explores the circumstances in which an older spouse can claim Social Security benefits against a younger spouse.

  • Oil holds near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices hovered near multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 55 cents, or 0.6%, at $94.37 a barrel by 1331 GMT. Front-month Brent prices last week hit the lowest since February, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020, while WTI lost 9.7%, as concerns about a recession hitting oil demand weighed on prices.