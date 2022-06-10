EQUASENS (ex Pharmagest Interactive): Annual General Meeting of June 28, 2022 - Notice of meeting - Availability of meeting materials

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

Villers-lès-Nancy, 10 June 2022 - 6:30 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MEETING NOTICE

ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

EQUASENS (formally PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE) hereby provides notice to shareholders of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 28, 2022 at 5.00 pm at the Company’s registered office located in Villers-lès-Nancy (Technopôle de Nancy-Brabois - 5 Allée de Saint Cloud).

The original French language version of the agenda and the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting were published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 20 May, 2022 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo-annonce-unitaire/?q.id=id_annonce:20220520220195760).

The Meeting Notice was published on the June 10, 2022 in the BALO (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo-annonce-unitaire/?q.id=id_annonce:20220610220268669) and in the Official Journal “Tablettes Lorraines” including the procedures for participating and voting and the main methods to exercise shareholders’ rights.

Both of these notices are available on the Company’s website: www.equasens.com. Translations are also available https://equasens.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/.

Pursuant to article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE has also made available, since June 7, 2022, all the documents and information prescribed by this article and the voting form on its website www.equasens.com - Section Investisseurs, Assemblée Générale tab.

For the purpose of communications between the Company and its shareholders, it is strongly recommended that requests or documents be sent, in priority, by email, to the following address: actionnaires@equasens.com.

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

Story continues

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code : EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go to www.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

