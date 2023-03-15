U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,884.78
    -34.51 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,791.01
    -364.39 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,419.94
    -8.21 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.93
    -39.97 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.25
    -3.08 (-4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.80
    +13.90 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    -0.0148 (-1.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    -0.0096 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2880
    -0.9470 (-0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,404.95
    -309.56 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.02
    -14.22 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Equature Releases Studio - The Ultimate Solution for Audio and Video Redaction and Transcription

·2 min read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature has recently launched Studio, a revolutionary software solution that caters specifically to businesses, organizations, and government agencies that frequently handle audio and video recordings. With its comprehensive range of features, including enhanced security, time-saving capabilities, accurate transcriptions, user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, Equature Studio is the ultimate solution for all your redaction and transcription needs.

One of the key advantages of Equature Studio is its automated capabilities for redacting and transcribing audio and video recordings. This feature not only saves time and money by avoiding manual labor but also ensures that sensitive and confidential information is properly redacted. Furthermore, Equature Studio provides accurate transcriptions of audio and video recordings, making it easier to analyze information.

Equature Studio's user-friendly design makes it accessible to a wide range of industries and applications, including law enforcement, legal, education, media and entertainment, and more. Its versatility makes it an essential tool for any organization that deals with audio and video recordings.

Equature Studio not only offers time-saving and accurate transcription and redaction features, but it is also an incredibly cost-effective solution for businesses, organizations, and government agencies. By automating the redaction and transcription process, Equature Studio helps organizations save a significant amount of money that would have otherwise been spent on manual labor. For instance, 25 transcripts/redactions per month would typically cost about $25K in labor hours. With Equature Studio's flat rate yearly cost and unlimited redaction and transcription features, organizations can enjoy drastic cost savings and simplify their yearly budget forecasting. This makes Equature Studio the ideal solution for any organization that requires audio and video recordings.

In summary, Equature Studio is a powerful solution for audio and video redaction and transcription. Its comprehensive range of features, user-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness make it an essential tool for any organization that deals with audio and video recordings. Sign up today to experience the benefits for yourself!

Media Contact:
Scott Schram
sschram@equature.com
248-359-8240

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equature-releases-studio---the-ultimate-solution-for-audio-and-video-redaction-and-transcription-301773357.html

SOURCE Equature

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is buying Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider part owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, for as much as $1.35 billion in an effort to bolster its prepaid phone business and reach more lower-income customers.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’

  • Microsoft's Latest Change Seems Like a Bad Idea

    When the story of how artificial intelligence took over and conquered the human race is written (possibly by ChatGPT chatbots) this will be the chapter no one believes really happened. Just weeks before announcing that it will fuse the revolutionary AI tech from OpenAI with its search engine, Microsoft reportedly made deep cuts to the team focused on the ethics portion of the digital revolution. Among the 10,000 Microsoft employees that were laid off in January, the entire ethics and society team was also let go, according to a report from Platformer.

  • Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile for $1.35 Billion to T-Mobile

    T-Mobile said Wednesday that it would pay 39% in cash and 61% in stock for Mint Mobile’s parent company, Ka’ena Corp.

  • Lowe's' New Security Measure Might Irk Some Customers

    Lowe's is employing new technology at some of its stores in a pilot program aimed at improving security.

  • Dish Liable For $469M Penalty For Infringing Patents, US Federal Court Jury Rules

    DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) must pay $469 million for infringing two parental-control technology maker ClearPlay Inc patents related to filtering material from streaming video, under a U.S. federal court jury ruling last Friday. The jury found that ClearPlay's patents covered Dish's AutoHop feature for skipping commercials on its Hopper set-top boxes, Reuters reports citing court documents. Though jurors found that Dish's technology infringed ClearPlay's patent rights, they refused ClearPla

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Inside the Lucrative–and Secretive–Business of iPhone Trade-Ins

    So you just traded in your old iPhone to get a deal on a new one. Where does that old phone go? Who makes money on it? WSJ’s Joanna Stern follows an iPhone through the refurbishment process to explain why the second-hand phone market is booming. Photo illustration: Kenny Wassus

  • GPT-4 debuts and Google beats Microsoft in race to add generative A.I. to consumer office tools

    Google is also giving business customers access to its most powerful language models

  • OpenAI Rolls Out New GPT-4 Version of Chatbot ChatGPT

    The artificial intelligence company says the newest technology is more powerful and less prone to problems than previous iterations.

  • OpenAI debuts Chat GPT-4, more advanced AI model that can describe photos, handle more texts

    OpenAI, the San Francisco-based Artificial Intelligence firm, has released a new version of ChatGPT that will offer new features like describing images and handling more texts.

  • Biden administration looks to free up wireless spectrum for advanced technology

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday launched an effort to identify significant wireless spectrum that can be repurposed for advanced technology needs and soaring U.S. wireless demand. The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is developing a National Spectrum Strategy with a goal to identify at least 1,500 megahertz of spectrum to study for potential new uses. "Today spectrum plays a central role in American life in a way that it never did before, from cellphones to aviation safety to weather prediction," NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said in a Reuters interview.

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn to Expand U.S. EV Business. It’s Going After the Battery Market.

    The iPhone assembler unveiled plans to expand its U.S. electric-vehicle business this year, launching new products and manufacturing battery cells.

  • Netgear's first WiFi 7 router offers extra-low latency for gaming

    Netgear has unveiled its first WiFI 7 router, and raw speed isn't the only hook — it also promises extremely low latency.

  • Apple Bulls Are Looking for a Catalyst. Its VR Headset Launch Could Be Key.

    Analysts say a headset launch in the summer would be a prime candidate to “move the needle” on Apple stock.

  • Samsung to invest $230 billion to build "mega" chip cluster

    Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making “mega cluster,” which will be established in Gyeonggi Province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or designing high-tech chips, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

  • Amazon targets 2024 launch of first Kuiper internet satellites

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com plans to launch its first internet satellites to space in the first half of 2024 and offer initial commercial tests shortly after, the company said Tuesday, as it prepares to vie with Elon Musk's SpaceX and others to provide broadband internet globally. Amazon's satellite internet unit, Project Kuiper, will begin mass-producing the satellites later this year, the company said. "We'll definitely be beta testing with commercial customers in 2024," Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon devices, said at a conference in Washington.

  • Viasat (VSAT) to Power IFC Connectivity in 1000 Delta Air Fleet

    Viasat's (VSAT) Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity from takeoff to touchdown.

  • Why Apple and the Carriers Want Your Old iPhone

    WSJ’s Joanna Stern follows an iPhone through the refurbishment process to explain why the secondhand phone market is booming. Phone makers and cellular carriers have become obsessed with getting your dirty old phone.

  • Samsung to invest US$230 billion to build world's largest semiconductor manufacturing base in South Korea

    Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won (US$230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making "mega cluster", which will be established in Gyeonggi province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or design

  • IPhone Maker Hon Hai Expects Flat 2023 as It Builds EV Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said it expects to multiply its sales of electric vehicle components this year while weathering cooler consumer spending on technology.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseStock Rout Slows as Bank Volatility Grips Trad