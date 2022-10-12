Equiduct expands range of Exchange Traded Products available for trading on Apex

Apex will provide access to a total of 720 unique ETFs and ETPs for over five million end retail investors in Europe

New listings include popular cryptocurrency and megatrends names

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct, the pan-European retail exchange, announced today that it has expanded its range of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) trading in Apex to include a further 314 unique ISINs. Over five million retail investors have access to Apex, the on-exchange Best Execution service from Equiduct with zero trading fees for retail flow, and will now be able to benefit from trading these popular ETPs and ETFs.

ETPs and ETFs have continued to attract assets globally, with YTD net inflows of $559.75 Bn, second only to the record set by 2021 net inflows of $833.88 Bn[1]. After the initial launch of 321 equity ETFs and ETPs in September 2021, Equiduct is now expanding the range of asset classes, exposure, and geographies retail investors can access through Apex. Commodity, fixed income, and currency ETPs will now be available for trading – including in-demand crypto ETPs.

New geographies will also be accessible, with ETPs covering US, Asia and emerging markets, as well as global ETPs. This is another expansion milestone for Equiduct who have historically focused on the European securities, until the recent launch of US stocks in September 2022.

Short and leveraged (S&L) ETPs are also being introduced – these products provide investors with access to positive or inverse leverage factors for single stocks and basket ETPs. Lastly, this expansion also brings access to key megatrends and thematic ETPs such as ESG, cybersecurity, cloud computing, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

This move is an important development in the ongoing effort to provide access to ETFs and ETPs for European retail investors, who still face challenges in the way these products are usually traded – via request for quote (RFQ) or over-the-counter (OTC) by institutional investors. This expansion includes 314 unique ISINs, spread across 20 issuers including 21Shares, ETC Group, Global X, Leverage Shares and WisdomTree.

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: "This expansion represents an exciting milestone for Equiduct as we grow to include electrifying new asset classes and thematics. Cryptocurrency ETPs in particular are appealing to retail investors as an innovative medium of convergence between DeFI and TradFI. We are also thrilled to include short and leverage products to our offering facilitating retail investors access to magnified exposures and more diverse investment and hedging strategies."

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at 21Shares commented: "At 21Shares, our mission is to build bridges into the crypto world. By listing a number of our ETPs on Equiduct, we're providing investors with another way to access the asset class. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have been some of the best performing asset classes of the last decade, and we look forward to welcoming in more investors. At launch, 16 of our ETPs will be listed on Equiduct – many of which were the first of their kind, due to our crypto-native structure and constant focus on innovation."

Tim Bevan, Founder & Co-CEO at ETC Group commented: "We're excited to have Europe's first centrally cleared and most liquid physically backed Bitcoin ETC listed on Equiduct and available for retail investors. ETG Group is committed to bringing innovative and secure ways to invest in this exciting new asset class. By structuring institutional grade product and providing liquid access to retail investors, we're dedicated to providing safe and accessible investment solutions in the crypto space."

George Taylor, Head of Capital Markets at Global X said: "As a part of Equiduct's expanded offering, Global X is thrilled to bring its growing lineup of ETFs directly to retail investors. As a leader in thematic investing, our products look beyond traditional geographic or sector exposures, targeting companies poised to benefit from structural shifts in disruptive technology, people and demographics, and adaptations to our physical environment – offering retail investors exposure to the trends disrupting our economy and reshaping the future."

Oktay Kavrak, Director at Leverage Shares ETP remarked: "We're delighted to be part of this expansion with Equiduct. Our single-stock ETPs help investors act on their convictions in a more cost-efficient manner as they can offer leveraged ETPs as well as fractional trading. All our products are physically backed and pass strict regulatory requirements, so it's exciting to see them now available like stocks for the retail community via Equiduct."

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe at WisdomTree commented: "The expansion of Equiduct's offering, will help retail investors get the most out of the flexible ETP wrapper. Our ETPs allow investors to express long-term strategic views or to efficiently adapt their positioning and take tactical positions so have a role to play in any economic climate. Our relationship with Equiduct will allow more retail investors to access institutional-quality products, whether that be through our suite of equities which includes the award-winning quality and innovative thematic products or our best-in-class range of crypto and commodity ETPs."

Equiduct now has 720 ETFs and ETPs available for trading on Apex. The full list of Equiduct's trading universe can be found on the instrument list on our website.

About Equiduct

Equiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European exchange enabling retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most liquid and fragmented stocks and ETFs across 11 markets covering 16 European headline indices. Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe – Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law. In 2021 it reported a turnover of €77bn and an overall ADV (average daily volume) of €300m for the year, up 7% year-on-year.

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. 21Shares is a subsidiary of parent company 21.co – a Swiss company registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York City. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

About ETC Group

ETC Group (www.etc-group.com) develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including BTCetc - ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETHetc - ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse. ETC Group launched the world's first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in June 2020 on Deutsche Börse XETRA, Europe's largest ETF trading venue. ETC Group is continuously working on expanding its suite of institutional-grade cryptocurrency backed ETPs, providing investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana and other popular digital assets on major European stock exchanges.

About Global X

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and approximately $40 billion in assets under management. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $545 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $85bn in assets under management.

About Leverage Shares

Leverage Shares ETPs present daily leveraged (5x. 3x, 2x), non-leveraged (1:1), and inverse (-1x, -2x, -3x) exposures, bringing to investors of all stripes techniques once reserved for professional fund managers. These novel ETPs can be used to make high conviction trades or hedge positions in a variety of instruments such as tech giants Apple and Alphabet, consumer blockbusters like Netflix and Tesla, UK favourites BP and Barclays, crypto colossus Coinbase, Korean majors Samsung and Coupang, ETFs based on S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 and even commodities like Oil, Gold and Silver, among many others.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.6 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @WisdomTreeEU.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

[1] Source: ETFGI, 26 September 2022, available at: https://etfgi.com/news/stories/2022/09/etfgi-reports-global-etfs-industry-gathered-net-inflows-us5389-billion-during

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equiduct-expands-range-of-exchange-traded-products-available-for-trading-on-apex-301646220.html

SOURCE Equiduct