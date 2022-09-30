U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Equifax Announces New Expedited Options for Manual Verifications of Income

2 min read

Priority Manual Verifications Help Expedite the Research Process for Financial Services and Government Customers

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) announced enhancements to its manual verification of income (VOI) service from Equifax Workforce Solutions with Priority Next Day™ and Priority Two Day™ options, designed to help expedite the research process when information is not instantly available via The Work Number® database. As a result of these Priority enhancements, Equifax is further positioning itself as a resource of choice for customers to complete the verifications they need in support of quicker, more confident decisioning.

EFX logo
EFX logo

"Our customers rely on rapid verifications of income to help them meet the needs of consumers in today's fast-paced world," said Scott Maxfield, Vice President for Verifications at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "When instant verifications are not available, our manual Priority offerings provide a fast and convenient option, with built-in automation, to help move processes forward for social service determinations and redeterminations as well as for auto, credit, mortgage and personal loan decisions."

Priority Next Day and Priority Two Day offerings deliver low-risk, high-value solutions by only charging customers for a completed Priority order. Customers may also use the hassle-free opt-in feature at order origination to automatically convert a Priority order to the Standard offering at Standard pricing if the order is not fulfilled within the designated Priority time frame. This comprehensive coverage ensures customers can obtain their verification answers in one convenient place.

Priority verifications complement the instant service provided by The Work Number, the industry-leading, centralized commercial source of income and employment information in the U.S. When information is not digitally available through The Work Number, Priority Next Day and Priority Two Day orders aim to fulfill the request by 11:59 p.m. Central time the next business day and the second business day, respectively.

Standard manual verifications are also still available for individual purchase. For more information on Priority verifications of income and other verification services available from Equifax Workforce Solutions, click here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Daniel Jenkins for Equifax Workforce Solutions
mediainquiries@equifax.com

 




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-new-expedited-options-for-manual-verifications-of-income-301637305.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

