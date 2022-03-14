U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.25
    -0.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.60
    -7.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2030
    +0.9230 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,761.00
    -37.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.83
    +5.65 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Equifax Becomes First Consumer Reporting Agency to Achieve FedRAMP Ready Designation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EFX

Equifax Cloud™ Based Services Now Listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that it is the first consumer reporting agency to achieve a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) 'Ready for Agency Authorization,' a designation enabled by the $1.5 billion Equifax technology and security transformation. The newly-listed Equifax Government Data Exchange system is an Application Programming Interface (API)-based delivery channel that enables secure access to real-time income and employment verification services from The Work Number®. With the 'Ready for Agency Authorization,' the Equifax Government Data Exchange is the first offering to include an income and employment verification solution that meets FedRAMP standards for inclusion on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Equifax expects this to be the first of many Equifax products that will ultimately be made available to U.S. Government customers through the FedRAMP Marketplace.

EFX logo
EFX logo

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Achieving FedRAMP Ready status indicates that Equifax delivers the security and enterprise-level capabilities required for commercial cloud service offerings. The approval of the Equifax Government Data Exchange system follows a third-party audit and preparation of a Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) that was performed by a FedRAMP third-party assessment (3PAO) organization.

"Achieving the FedRAMP Ready milestone is a testament to the engineering excellence of the Equifax CloudTM, our unique implementation of a public cloud infrastructure designed to meet the needs of our highly regulated data environment," said Bryson Koehler, Chief Product, Data, Analytics & Technology Officer at Equifax. "Our global data fabric securely unifies more than 100 data silos into a single platform that delivers smarter insights at a greater velocity than ever before. That scale and integration is how the Equifax Cloud has moved us far beyond the scope of a consumer reporting agency and enabled us to respond to the needs of customers across industries in new ways. As government agencies continue to expand their use of data and analytics in the cloud, we're providing a secure, fully-managed FedRAMP-ready environment."

Federal government agencies rely on The Work Number® database to deliver seamless, instant verifications of income and employment information in support of social service benefit decisions. In 2021, The Work Number service fulfilled 30 million verifications in support of government assistance programs in the United States. Those streamlined verifications help government agencies make faster benefits decisions, which can reduce the time it takes for people to receive the critical assistance they need.

"The Equifax Cloud environment has given us real-time visibility into our cloud infrastructure along with top-tier cybersecurity detection and response capabilities. Achieving FedRAMP Ready status—validation from one of the most stringent security standards in the world—further validates our commitment to being a leader in security," commented Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer at Equifax. "Few companies have dedicated more time and resources into ensuring that information is protected. And, while our participation in FedRAMP guides our interactions with federal agencies, the rigor of the program benefits both the commercial clients of The Work Number and the consumers whose information is included within."

The Equifax Government Data Exchange system is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace and Equifax is currently pursuing full FedRAMP Moderate certification. For additional information on Equifax verification services for government clients, please click here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Kate Walker for Equifax
mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-becomes-first-consumer-reporting-agency-to-achieve-fedramp-ready-designation-301502241.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • Coupa Stock Plunges On Weak Guidance Amid Acquisition Spree

    Coupa stock plunged after guidance for the current fiscal year fell way short of expectations. January-quarter results topped estimates.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.