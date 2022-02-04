U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.53
    +34.09 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,143.26
    +32.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,123.25
    +244.43 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.51
    +6.48 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.66
    +2.39 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9210
    +0.0940 (+5.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2300
    +0.2690 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,402.15
    +3,612.62 (+9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.33
    +70.36 (+8.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read
In this article:
  • EFX

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2022. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

EFX logo
EFX logo

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

For more information:
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301475820.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

