U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    +1.96 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    +0.0068 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0231 (+2.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2160
    +0.3550 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.57
    +224.59 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Equifax To Deliver Telecommunications and Utility Insights Alongside Mortgage Credit Reports

·4 min read

Expanded Information Has Potential to Help Create Greater Home Ownership Opportunities For Millions of U.S. First Mortgage Applicants

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) is the first to provide certain telecommunications (telco), pay TV and utilities attributes to the mortgage industry to help streamline the mortgage underwriting process and support loans within the secondary mortgage market. The majority of American adults have at least one utility bill in their name. Delivering certain telco, pay TV and utilities attributes to mortgage lenders alongside traditional credit reports can help create greater home ownership opportunities for 191 million U.S. consumers, 80 percent of whom have traditional credit files, but may benefit from additional insights into their financial profile that can make mortgage underwriting faster and easier. The use of these expanded data insights can also provide visibility to millions of credit invisible consumers - those without traditional credit files - and enhance the financial profiles of thin, young and unscorable consumers as they complete first mortgage applications.

EFX logo
EFX logo

For many Americans, the purchase of a home is a critical first step to establishing wealth. However, credit invisible consumers can struggle to take the first step into home ownership. Often, these consumers must go through a time-consuming manual underwriting process of obtaining physical documentation from third parties to show they have credit history when applying for a mortgage loan. By delivering certain attributes, which are based on a consumer's aggregated history with telco, pay TV and utilities, Equifax is able to provide powerful new insights that help to automate, save time and resources, and streamline the first mortgage process for every applicant – creating more potential for consumers to secure a loan.

"At Equifax, we strive to create economically healthy individuals and communities everywhere we do business," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "While traditional credit reports remain a strong indicator of credit history and past financial reliability, we believe that more data drives better decisions. Reviewing traditional credit reports alongside alternative data insights enables the mortgage industry to develop a more complete picture of a consumer's financial profile to drive greater financial inclusion by potentially streamlining the mortgage underwriting processes for many more consumers. This new offering is another way that we are leveraging differentiated data assets to help more consumers to gain access to mainstream financial services and opportunities."

These Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)-compliant insights provide anonymized information to streamline the mortgage application process as consumers seek approval for a home loan. This expanded data cannot be used by lenders to deny applications for credit or other services.

"The pathway to financial wellness and equity often begins with homeownership," said Craig Crabtree, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Equifax Mortgage & Housing Services. "The key to greater financial inclusion lies in greater levels of visibility. By delivering these mainstream and highly structured telco, pay TV and utilities attributes in addition to its traditional mortgage credit reports, Equifax is providing the mortgage industry with the ability to access enhanced data sets that can further facilitate the mortgage lending processes for more consumers. We look forward to working with the mortgage industry so that, together, we can unlock the full potential in helping millions of Americans achieve their goal of home ownership."

These added consumer insights, delivered alongside Equifax traditional mortgage credit report, will be provided at no additional cost to lenders, helping them to simplify the manual underwriting process, improve the customer experience, and reduce lender costs. Equifax will begin making these insights available to customers in the first quarter 2023.

The inclusion of telco, pay TV and utilities attributes to mortgage lenders is just one of several ways Equifax is promoting greater access to credit. Equifax is committed to removing barriers to financial inclusion, supporting a number of industry initiatives designed to provide underserved populations with the same opportunities to succeed and benefit from the nation's financial system as others.

For more information on Equifax Mortgage and Housing Solutions, visit equifax.com/mortgage.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Rebecca Paul-Martin
mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-to-deliver-telecommunications-and-utility-insights-alongside-mortgage-credit-reports-301649073.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Ge

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Investors Should Be Careful With AGNC Investment. Here's Why

    One of the worst-performing sectors this year is the one associated with mortgages. Mortgage originators saw major declines in origination volumes as rising interest rates removed the consumer's incentive to refinance. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have also been beaten down this year as interest rates have increased.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • ‘The mood has turned darker’: Desperate to outrun inflation, people are making big (and easy) changes to their habits. You can, too.

    Rattled by the rise in the cost of living in recent months, millions of people have been taking action to conserve their cash.

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Amazon is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years, is likely to cause a so-called hard landing of the economy aka recession. Many top economists, such as Harvard's Larry Summers, say the economy is likely to enter a recession this year or next, thanks to the large interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • 2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Social Security COLA not enough? How to get more cash now

    Even with a planned Social Security raise, beneficiaries may be looking for other ways to boost their cash flow.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.