Equifax Delivers Record 2022 Revenue of $5.122 Billion

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full year 2022 revenue grew 4% to $5.122 billion, offsetting the significant 23% mortgage revenue decline

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $1.198 billion was down 4% due to a 41% decline in mortgage revenue

Workforce Solutions 4Q non-mortgage revenue growth of 17% with strong growth in Talent and Government

USIS 4Q non-mortgage revenue growth of 10% with strong 19% Online non-mortgage revenue growth

International 4Q constant currency revenue growth of 9%

Strong new product innovation leveraging new EFX Cloud with record 4Q Vitality Index of 14%

Accelerating Cloud cost savings and executing broader restructuring to deliver $200 million of spending reduction in 2023, including $120 million in expense and $80 million in capital spending reductions

"We delivered a strong 2022 with 17% non-mortgage growth in an unprecedented mortgage market decline. Fourth quarter revenue of $1.198 billion was down 4%, given the significant 41% decline in mortgage revenue. Our non-mortgage business, which was over 80% of Equifax in the fourth quarter, delivered very strong constant currency revenue growth of 12%, reflecting broad-based strength across our businesses. Workforce Solutions, our largest and fastest growing business, delivered another exceptional quarter with very strong 17% Non-Mortgage growth. USIS saw very strong Online non-mortgage growth of 19% and International had a strong quarter, finishing with constant dollar revenue growth of 9%," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "We have strong momentum as we enter a more uncertain 2023 and are continuing to reinvest our outperformance in strategic bolt-on acquisitions that further position Equifax for diversified growth, including our offer to acquire Boa Vista Serviços, the second largest credit bureau in Brazil, which will expand Equifax capabilities in the large and fast-growing Brazilian market and add to our diverse International portfolio."

"We are confident in the future of the New Equifax as we deliver strong, double-digit non-mortgage growth, finalize our EFX Cloud transformation, leverage our new Cloud capabilities to accelerate new product roll-outs that 'Only Equifax' can provide, and invest in new product and data and analytics capabilities to drive future growth in 2023 and beyond. We are issuing our full-year 2023 guidance midpoint expectation of revenue of $5.325 billion, with strong Non-Mortgage growth of approximately 8% and Adjusted EPS of $7.20. This reflects our expectation of a continued 30% decline in the U.S. mortgage market and uncertain 2023 economic environment. To respond to the declining mortgage market and uncertain economy, we are accelerating our data and technology Cloud transformation cost savings and executing broader proactive cost actions to deliver $200 million of spending reduction in 2023, including $120 million in expense and $80 million in capital spending reductions. We are energized about the New Equifax and remain confident in our long-term 8-12% growth framework that will deliver higher margins and free cash flow."

Financial Results Summary

The Company reported revenue of $1,198.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 4% decrease on a reported basis and a 2% decrease on a local currency basis from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 diluted EPS attributable to Equifax was $0.88 per share, down from $0.99 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Equifax of $108.2 million was down from $122.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full year 2022, revenue was $5,122.2 million, a 4% increase from 2021 on a reported basis and 6% increase on a local currency basis. Diluted EPS attributable to Equifax was $5.65 per share, down from $6.02 per share for the full year 2021. Net income attributable to Equifax was $696.2 million, down from net income of $744.2 million for the full year 2021.

Workforce Solutions fourth quarter results

Total revenue was $508.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating margin for Workforce Solutions was 36.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 40.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Workforce Solutions was 46.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 48.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Verification Services revenue was $398.6 million, down 7% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Employer Services revenue was $109.8 million, up 5% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

USIS fourth quarter results

Total revenue was $405.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating margin for USIS was 21.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 30.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for USIS was 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 39.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Online Information Solutions revenue was $308.0 million, down 2% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Solutions revenue was $26.0 million, down 36% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Marketing Services revenue was $71.9 million, down 9% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

International fourth quarter results

Total revenue was $283.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 1% and up 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021 on both a reported and local currency basis, respectively. Operating margin for International was 12.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for International was 25.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 29.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Asia Pacific revenue was $84.6 million, down 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021 on a reported basis and up 6% on a local currency basis.

Europe revenue was $81.5 million, down 10% from the fourth quarter of 2021 on a reported basis and up 3% on a local currency basis.

Latin America revenue was $53.3 million, up 18% from the fourth quarter of 2021 on a reported basis and up 31% on a local currency basis.

Canada revenue was $64.3 million, up 1% from the fourth quarter of 2021 on a reported basis and up 7% on a local currency basis.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $1.52 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down 18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 32.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $7.56, down 1% from the prior year period. Full year adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.6% compared to 33.9% in 2021.

These financial measures exclude adjustments as described further in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

2023 First Quarter and Full Year Guidance





Q1 2023

FY 2023

Low-End

High-End

Low-End

High-End Reported Revenue $1.270 billion

$1.290 billion

$5.275 billion

$5.375 billion Reported Revenue Growth (6.8) %

(5.4) %

3.0 %

4.9 % Local Currency Growth (1) (5.7) %

(4.3) %

3.2 %

5.1 % Organic Local Currency Growth (1) (7.1) %

(5.7) %

2.2 %

4.1 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.30 per share

$1.40 per share

$7.05 per share

$7.35 per share



(1) Refer to page 10 for definitions.

About Equifax Inc.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

In conjunction with this release, Equifax will host a conference call on February 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) via a live audio webcast. To access the webcast and related presentation materials, go to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.equifax.com. The discussion will be available via replay at the same site shortly after the conclusion of the webcast. This press release is also available at that website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax which is diluted EPS attributable to Equifax adjusted (to the extent noted above for different periods) for acquisition-related amortization expense, legal expenses related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident, fair value adjustment and gain on sale of equity investment, pension mark-to-market fair value adjustment, foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans, acquisition-related costs other than acquisition amortization, legal settlement unrelated to the 2017 cybersecurity incident, realignment of internal resources and other costs, income tax effect of stock awards recognized upon vesting or settlement, Argentina highly inflationary foreign currency adjustment, gain on settlement of Canada pension plan, and adjustments to deferred tax balances. All adjustments are net of tax, with a reconciling item for the aggregated tax impact of the adjustments. This earnings release also presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin which is defined as consolidated net income attributable to Equifax plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes certain one-time items. These are important financial measures for Equifax but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures and are not presented as an alternative measure of net income or EPS as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related notes are presented in the Q&A. This information can also be found under "Investor Relations/Financial Information/Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on our website at www.equifax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including with respect to foreign exchange rates, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, the U.S. mortgage market, economic conditions and effective tax rates. While the Company believes these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, actions taken by us, including restructuring or strategic initiatives (including our technology, data and security cloud transformation, capital investments and asset acquisitions or dispositions), as well as developments beyond our control, including, but not limited to, changes in the U.S. mortgage market environment, as well as changes more generally in U.S. and worldwide economic conditions that materially impact consumer spending, such as rising interest rates and inflation, consumer debt and employment and the demand for Equifax's products and services. Further deteriorations in economic conditions or interest rate increases could lead to a further or prolonged decline in demand for our products and services and negatively impact our business. It may also continue to impact financial markets and corporate credit markets which could adversely impact our access to financing or the terms of any financing. Other risk factors include the impact of our technology and security transformation and improvements in our information technology and data security infrastructure; changes in tax regulations; adverse or uncertain economic conditions and changes in credit and financial markets, such as rising interest rates and inflation; potential adverse developments in new and pending legal proceedings or government investigations; risks associated with our ability to comply with business practice commitments and similar obligations under settlement agreements and consent orders entered into in connection with the 2017 cybersecurity incident; economic, political and other risks associated with international sales and operations; risks relating to unauthorized access to data or breaches of confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error; changes in, and the effects of, laws and regulations and government policies governing or affecting our business, including, without limitation, our examination and supervision by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency that holds primary responsibility for the regulation of consumer protection with respect to financial products and services in the U.S., oversight by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and Information Commissioner's Office of our debt collections services and core credit reporting businesses in the U.K., oversight by the Office of Australian Information Commission, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and other regulatory entities of our credit reporting business in Australia and the impact of current privacy laws and regulations, including the European General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, or any future privacy laws and regulations; federal or state responses to identity theft concerns; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and services, respond to pricing and other competitive pressures, complete and integrate acquisitions and other investments and achieve targeted cost efficiencies; timing and amount of capital expenditures; changes in capital markets and corresponding effects on the Company's investments and benefit plan obligations; foreign currency exchange rates and earnings repatriation limitations; and the decisions of taxing authorities which could affect our effective tax rates. A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 including without limitation under the captions "Item 1. Business -- Governmental Regulation" and "-- Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are given only as at the date of this release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

EQUIFAX

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2022

2021 Operating revenue

$ 1,198.0

$ 1,253.2 Operating expenses:







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

539.2

525.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses

340.4

343.1 Depreciation and amortization

142.3

132.2 Total operating expenses

1,021.9

1,001.0 Operating income

176.1

252.2 Interest expense

(54.6)

(38.5) Other income (expense), net

19.8

(75.5) Consolidated income before income taxes

141.3

138.2 Provision for income taxes

(32.2)

(15.2) Consolidated net income

109.1

123.0 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests including redeemable

noncontrolling interests

(0.9)

(0.9) Net income attributable to Equifax

$ 108.2

$ 122.1 Basic earnings per common share:







Net income attributable to Equifax

$ 0.88

$ 1.00 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic earnings per share

122.5

122.0 Diluted earnings per common share:







Net income attributable to Equifax

$ 0.88

$ 0.99 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

123.3

123.8 Dividends per common share

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

EQUIFAX

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2022

2021 Operating revenue

$ 5,122.2

$ 4,923.9 Operating expenses:







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

2,177.2

1,980.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,328.9

1,324.6 Depreciation and amortization

560.1

480.4 Total operating expenses

4,066.2

3,785.9 Operating income

1,056.0

1,138.0 Interest expense

(183.0)

(145.6) Other income (expense), net

56.7

(43.2) Consolidated income before income taxes

929.7

949.2 Provision for income taxes

(229.5)

(200.7) Consolidated income from continuing operations

700.2

748.5 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests including redeemable

noncontrolling interests

(4.0)

(4.3) Net income attributable to Equifax

$ 696.2

$ 744.2 Basic earnings per common share:







Net income attributable to Equifax

$ 5.69

$ 6.11 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic earnings per share

122.4

121.9 Diluted earnings per common share:







Net income attributable to Equifax

$ 5.65

$ 6.02 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

123.3

123.6 Dividends per common share

$ 1.56

$ 1.56

EQUIFAX

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





December 31, (In millions, except par values)

2022

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 285.2

$ 224.7 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $19.1 and $13.9 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

857.7

727.6 Prepaid expenses

134.3

108.4 Other current assets

93.3

60.2 Total current assets

1,370.5

1,120.9 Property and equipment:







Capitalized internal-use software and system costs

2,139.1

1,727.3 Data processing equipment and furniture

281.4

299.6 Land, buildings and improvements

261.6

250.3 Total property and equipment

2,682.1

2,277.2 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,095.1)

(961.3) Total property and equipment, net

1,587.0

1,315.9 Goodwill

6,383.9

6,258.1 Indefinite-lived intangible assets

94.8

94.9 Purchased intangible assets, net

1,818.5

1,898.0 Other assets, net

293.2

353.1 Total assets

$ 11,547.9

$ 11,040.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 967.2

$ 824.8 Accounts payable

250.8

211.6 Accrued expenses

229.0

237.5 Accrued salaries and bonuses

138.7

257.9 Deferred revenue

132.9

121.3 Other current liabilities

296.6

638.2 Total current liabilities

2,015.2

2,291.3 Long-term debt

4,820.1

4,470.1 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

460.3

358.2 Long-term pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities

100.4

130.1 Other long-term liabilities

178.6

190.0 Total liabilities

7,574.6

7,439.7 Equifax shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 10.0; Issued shares - none

—

— Common stock, $1.25 par value: Authorized shares - 300.0; Issued shares - 189.3 at December 31, 2022 and 2021; Outstanding shares - 122.5 and 122.1 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

236.6

236.6 Paid-in capital

1,594.2

1,536.7 Retained earnings

5,256.0

4,751.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(473.7)

(295.4) Treasury stock, at cost, 66.2 shares and 66.6 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

(2,650.7)

(2,639.2) Stock held by employee benefits trusts, at cost, 0.6 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively

(5.9)

(5.9) Total Equifax shareholders' equity

3,956.5

3,584.4 Noncontrolling interests including redeemable noncontrolling interests

16.8

16.8 Total shareholders' equity

3,973.3

3,601.2 Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,547.9

$ 11,040.9