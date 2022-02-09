U.S. markets closed

Equifax Delivers Record Revenue and Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Growth

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

EFX logo
EFX logo

  • Record fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $1.3 billion, up 12%

  • Workforce Solutions revenue growth of 29%; eleven consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth

  • Strong new product innovation leveraging new EFX Cloud

  • Closed in February bolt-on acquisition of Efficient Hire to enhance differentiated data and strengthen Workforce Solutions

"We delivered a strong 2021 with our eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Our fourth quarter revenue of $1.253 billion was a record, up 12% despite a continued decline in the U.S. mortgage market. Our largest and fastest-growing business Workforce Solutions again powered our results, growing 29% along with strong growth contributions from USIS non-mortgage and International revenue," said Mark W. Begor, Equifax Chief Executive Officer. "We have strong momentum as we enter 2022 and are continuing to reinvest our strong outperformance in bolt-on acquisitions that further position Equifax for diversified growth, including Efficient Hire, which enhances our robust suite of employer services."

"Our EFX2023 growth strategy driving accelerated New Product Innovation leveraging the EFX Cloud, continued strong growth of Workforce Solutions, and further expanding our differentiated data will drive revenue and margin growth in 2022 and beyond by delivering differentiated solutions that 'Only Equifax' can provide. We are reconfirming our prior framework with full-year 2022 guidance reflecting our expectation of performance at the midpoint of revenue in a range of $5.250 billion to $5.350 billion, and Adjusted EPS in a range of $8.50 to $8.80. This reflects an increase in our core revenue growth that offsets our expectation of a sharper decline in the U.S. mortgage market of 21.5% compared to last year. We are energized about the New Equifax and remain confident in our long-term 8-12% growth framework that will deliver higher margins and free cash flow."

Financial Results Summary

The Company reported revenue of $1,253.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 12 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 on both a reported and local currency basis.

Fourth quarter 2021 diluted EPS attributable to Equifax was $0.99 per share, up from $0.61 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Equifax of $122.1 million was up from $74.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year 2021, revenue was $4,923.9 million, a 19 percent increase from 2020 on a reported and 18 percent on a local currency basis. Diluted EPS attributable to Equifax was $6.02 per share, up from $4.24 per share for the full year 2020. Net income attributable to Equifax was $744.2 million, up from net income of $520.1 million for the full year 2020.

As further discussed in the attached Common Questions and Answers, we changed our operating segments in the fourth quarter of 2021 and integrated our Global Consumer Solutions business into our U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International operating segments. The change in operating segments has been applied retrospectively for the periods presented in this earnings release.

Workforce Solutions fourth quarter results

  • Total revenue was $531.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 29 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating margin for Workforce Solutions was 40.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 48.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Workforce Solutions was 48.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 55.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Verification Services revenue was $426.6 million, up 29 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Employer Services revenue was $105.0 million, up 28 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

USIS fourth quarter results

  • Total revenue was $434.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating margin for USIS was 30.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 27.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for USIS was 39.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 41.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Online Information Solutions revenue was $313.9 million, flat when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Mortgage Solutions revenue was $40.7 million, down 19 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Financial Marketing Services revenue was $79.4 million, up 14 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

International fourth quarter results

  • Total revenue was $287.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 on both a reported and local currency basis. Operating margin for International was 16.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 13.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for International was 29.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 33.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Asia Pacific revenue was $88.4 million, up 9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 on a reported and local currency basis.

  • Europe revenue was $90.3 million, flat from the fourth quarter of 2020 on a reported and local currency basis.

  • Latin America revenue was $45.3 million, up 6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 15 percent on a local currency basis.

  • Canada revenue was $63.6 million, up 9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 6 percent on a local currency basis.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

  • Adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $1.84 for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 37.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Full year adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $7.64, up 10 percent from the prior year period. Full year adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.9 percent. compared to 36.2 percent in 2020.

  • These financial measures exclude adjustments as described further in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

2022 First Quarter and Full Year Guidance




Q1 2022


FY 2022


Low-End


High-End


Low-End


High-End

Reported Revenue

$1.320 billion


$1.340 billion


$5.250 billion


$5.350 billion

Reported Revenue Growth

8.8%


10.5%


6.6%


8.7%

Local Currency Growth (1)

10.0%


11.7%


7.4%


9.5%

Organic Local Currency Growth (1)

4.8%


6.5%


4.2%


6.3%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$2.08 per share


$2.18 per share


$8.50 per share


$8.80 per share



(1)

Refer to page 10 for definitions.

About Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

In conjunction with this release, Equifax will host a conference call on February 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) via a live audio webcast. To access the webcast and related presentation materials, go to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.equifax.com. The discussion will be available via replay at the same site shortly after the conclusion of the webcast. This press release is also available at that website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax which is diluted EPS attributable to Equifax adjusted (to the extent noted above for different periods) for acquisition-related amortization expense, costs related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident (these costs are comprised of legal fees for 2021, and legal fees and incremental costs to transform our information technology infrastructure and data security for 2020), fair value adjustment of equity investments, pension mark-to-market fair value adjustment, income tax effects of Q1 2020 gain on fair market value adjustment of equity investment, foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans, acquisition-related costs other than acquisition amortization, legal settlement unrelated to the 2017 cybersecurity incident, realignment of internal resources, income tax effect of stock awards recognized upon vesting or settlement, Argentina highly inflationary foreign currency adjustment, valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets and tax benefit on legal settlement related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident. All adjustments are net of tax, with a reconciling item for the aggregated tax impact of the adjustments. This earnings release also presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin which is defined as consolidated net income attributable to Equifax plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes certain one-time items. These are important financial measures for Equifax but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures and are not presented as an alternative measure of net income or EPS as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related notes are presented in the Q&A. This information can also be found under "Investor Relations/Financial Information/Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on our website at www.equifax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including with respect to foreign exchange rates, expected growth, results of operations, performance, the outcome of legal proceedings, business prospects and opportunities and effective tax rates. While the Company believes these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, actions taken by us, including restructuring or strategic initiatives (including our technology, data and security cloud transformation, capital investments and asset acquisitions or dispositions), as well as developments beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 and changes in U.S. and worldwide economic conditions that materially impact consumer spending, consumer debt and employment and the demand for Equifax's products and services. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic could negatively impact our operations will depend on future developments which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the outbreak, new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actions taken to control the spread of COVID-19 or treat its impact, and changes in U.S. and worldwide economic conditions. Further deteriorations in economic conditions, as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise, could lead to a further or prolonged decline in demand for our products and services and negatively impact our business. It may also impact financial markets and corporate credit markets which could adversely impact our access to financing or the terms of any financing. We cannot at this time predict the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic impact, but it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial position, results of operations and cash flows. Other risk factors include the impact of our technology and security transformation and improvements in our information technology and data security infrastructure; changes in tax regulations; adverse or uncertain economic conditions and changes in credit and financial markets, such as rising interest rates and inflation; potential adverse developments in new and pending legal proceedings or government investigations; risks associated with our ability to comply with business practice commitments and similar obligations under settlement agreements and consent orders entered into in connection with the 2017 cybersecurity incident; economic, political and other risks associated with international sales and operations; risks relating to unauthorized access to data or breaches of confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error; changes in, and the effects of, laws and regulations and government policies governing or affecting our business, including, without limitation, our examination and supervision by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency that holds primary responsibility for the regulation of consumer protection with respect to financial products and services in the U.S., oversight by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and Information Commissioner's Office of our debt collections services and core credit reporting businesses in the U.K., oversight by the Office of Australian Information Commission, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and other regulatory entities of our credit reporting business in Australia and the impact of current privacy laws and regulations, including the European General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, or any future privacy laws and regulations; federal or state responses to identity theft concerns; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and services, respond to pricing and other competitive pressures, complete and integrate acquisitions and other investments and achieve targeted cost efficiencies; timing and amount of capital expenditures; changes in capital markets and corresponding effects on the Company's investments and benefit plan obligations; foreign currency exchange rates and earnings repatriation limitations; and the decisions of taxing authorities which could affect our effective tax rates. A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 including without limitation under the captions "Item 1. Business -- Governmental Regulation" and "-- Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are given only as at the date of this release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:


Dorian Hare

Kate Walker

Investor Relations

Media Relations

(404) 885-8210

mediainquiries@equifax.com

dorian.hare@equifax.com


EQUIFAX

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




Three Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions, except per share amounts)


2021


2020

Operating revenue


$ 1,253.2


$ 1,118.5

Operating expenses:





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)


525.7


480.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses


343.1


366.5

Depreciation and amortization


132.2


101.6

Total operating expenses


1,001.0


949.0

Operating income


252.2


169.5

Interest expense


(38.5)


(36.9)

Other expense, net


(75.5)


(38.1)

Consolidated income before income taxes


138.2


94.5

Provision for income taxes


(15.2)


(16.8)

Consolidated net income


123.0


77.7

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests including redeemable
noncontrolling interests


(0.9)


(3.2)

Net income attributable to Equifax


$ 122.1


$ 74.5

Basic earnings per common share:





Net income attributable to Equifax


$ 1.00


$ 0.61

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic earnings per share


122.0


121.7

Diluted earnings per common share:





Net income attributable to Equifax


$ 0.99


$ 0.61

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share


123.8


123.1

Dividends per common share


$ 0.39


$ 0.39

EQUIFAX

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions, except per share amounts)


2021


2020

Operating revenue


$ 4,923.9


$ 4,127.5

Operating expenses:





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)


1,980.9


1,737.4

Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,324.6


1,322.5

Depreciation and amortization


480.4


391.0

Total operating expenses


3,785.9


3,450.9

Operating income


1,138.0


676.6

Interest expense


(145.6)


(141.6)

Other (expense) income, net


(43.2)


150.2

Consolidated income before income taxes


949.2


685.2

Provision for income taxes


(200.7)


(159.0)

Consolidated income from continuing operations


748.5


526.2

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests including redeemable noncontrolling
interests


(4.3)


(6.1)

Net income attributable to Equifax


$ 744.2


$ 520.1

Basic earnings per common share:





Net income attributable to Equifax


$ 6.11


$ 4.28

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic earnings per share


121.9


121.5

Diluted earnings per common share:





Net income attributable to Equifax


$ 6.02


$ 4.24

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share


123.6


122.8

Dividends per common share


$ 1.56


$ 1.56

EQUIFAX

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




December 31,

(In millions, except par values)


2021


2020

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 224.7


$ 1,684.6

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $13.9 and $12.9 at
 December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively


727.6


630.6

Prepaid expenses


108.4


104.1

Other current assets


60.2


59.0

Total current assets


1,120.9


2,478.3

Property and equipment:





Capitalized internal-use software and system costs


1,727.3


1,374.5

Data processing equipment and furniture


299.6


299.9

Land, buildings and improvements


250.3


239.1

Total property and equipment


2,277.2


1,913.5

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization


(961.3)


(774.1)

Total property and equipment, net


1,315.9


1,139.4

Goodwill


6,258.1


4,495.8

Indefinite-lived intangible assets


94.9


94.9

Purchased intangible assets, net


1,898.0


997.8

Other assets, net


353.1


405.6

Total assets


$ 11,040.9


$ 9,611.8

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt


$ 824.8


$ 1,101.1

Accounts payable


211.6


159.1

Accrued expenses


237.5


251.8

Accrued salaries and bonuses


257.9


250.3

Deferred revenue


121.3


108.3

Other current liabilities


638.2


612.5

Total current liabilities


2,291.3


2,483.1

Long-term debt


4,470.1


3,277.3

Deferred income tax liabilities, net


358.2


332.3

Long-term pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities


130.1


130.7

Other long-term liabilities


190.0


178.1

Total liabilities


7,439.7


6,401.5

Equifax shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 10.0; Issued shares - none



Common stock, $1.25 par value: Authorized shares - 300.0;

Issued shares - 189.3 at December 31, 2021 and 2020;

Outstanding shares - 122.1 and 121.8 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively


236.6


236.6

Paid-in capital


1,536.7


1,470.7

Retained earnings


4,751.6


4,185.4

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(295.4)


(171.4)

Treasury stock, at cost, 66.6 shares and 66.9 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020,
 respectively


(2,639.2)


(2,547.0)

Stock held by employee benefits trusts, at cost, 0.6 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively


(5.9)


(5.9)

Total Equifax shareholders' equity


3,584.4


3,168.4

Noncontrolling interests including redeemable noncontrolling interests


16.8


41.9

Total shareholders' equity


3,601.2


3,210.3

Total liabilities and equity


$ 11,040.9


$ 9,611.8

EQUIFAX

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions)


2021


2020

Operating activities:





Consolidated net income


$ 748.5


$ 526.2

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


489.6


399.3

Stock-based compensation expense


54.9


54.7

Deferred income taxes


9.3


66.5

Loss (gain) on fair market value adjustment of equity investments


63.6


(149.5)

Gain on sale of asset


(4.6)


Gain on divestiture


(0.2)


Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net


(66.2)


(93.7)

Other assets, current and long-term


16.4


35.8

Current and long-term liabilities, excluding debt


23.5


106.9

Cash provided by operating activities


1,334.8


946.2

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(469.0)


(421.3)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(2,935.6)


(61.4)

Cash received from sale of asset


4.9


Cash received from divestitures


1.5


Investment in unconsolidated affiliates, net



(10.0)

Cash used in investing activities


(3,398.2)


(492.7)

Financing activities:





Net short-term borrowings (repayments)


323.4


(0.7)

Payments on long-term debt


(1,100.2)


(125.0)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


1,697.1


1,123.3

Treasury stock purchases


(69.9)


Dividends paid to Equifax shareholders


(190.0)


(189.5)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests


(6.5)


(4.6)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan


46.8


41.7

Payment of taxes related to settlement of equity awards


(57.3)


(15.9)

Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests


(11.2)


(9.0)

Debt issuance costs


(14.5)


(9.8)

Other



0.3

Cash provided by financing activities


617.7


810.8

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents


(14.2)


19.0

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(1,459.9)


1,283.3

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


1,684.6


401.3

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 224.7


$ 1,684.6

Common Questions & Answers (Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)

1. Can you provide a further analysis of operating revenue for the fourth quarter and the full year by operating segment?

Operating revenue consists of the following components:

(In millions)


Three Months Ended
December 31,



















Local Currency


Organic Local
Currency

Operating revenue:


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


% Change (1)


% Change (2)

Verification Services


$ 426.6


$ 330.0


$ 96.6


29%




17%

Employer Services


105.0


82.4


22.6


28%




16%

Total Workforce Solutions


531.6


412.4


119.2


29%




17%

Online Information Solutions


313.9


313.7


0.2


—%




(4)%

Mortgage Solutions


40.7


50.4


(9.7)


(19)%




...

