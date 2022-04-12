U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.98
    +6.69 (+7.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.30
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3690
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,727.84
    +212.02 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Equifax Furthers Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EFX
    Watchlist
  • NCZ

New Disclosures Demonstrate Strong Momentum Across Company's Stated ESG Priorities of Security, Workforce Diversity, Environmental Stewardship and Financial Inclusion

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) continues to further its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities and has issued its annual ESG letter to shareholders and stakeholders and made new disclosures available on Equifax.com. These disclosures, which include the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) report, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) report, the 2021 Equifax Security Annual Report, and financial inclusion initiatives, illustrate the company's strong momentum across its ESG priorities, including continued leadership in security, driving greater workforce diversity, reducing environmental impact and increasing financial inclusion.

EFX logo
EFX logo

"We are a New Equifax – a global, diversified data, analytics, and technology company that has expanded well beyond a traditional consumer credit bureau. Through our unique combination of differentiated data assets, innovative analytics and industry leading technology, we play a critical role in the global economy and in the lives of individual consumers each day," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "As part of our commitment to creating a more inclusive global economy, we are making a strong investment in ESG priorities in a way that is aligned with our company purpose – to help people live their financial best. This purpose drives our 13,000 global employees every day."

Equifax recognizes that data, analytics and technology is a powerful force in addressing pressing issues facing the world around us. Last year, the company accelerated its commitment to ESG priorities, announcing an important sustainability commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 enabled by the Equifax Cloud™. In 2021, Equifax made significant progress against its ESG priorities – all of which are integrated into the company's core business strategy. The measurable, positive ESG outcomes seen by Equifax over the last year are outlined in an open letter from CEO Mark W. Begor and include:

Continued Leadership In Security

Equifax launched its inaugural Security Annual Report in 2021, detailing the steps the company has taken toward embedding security across its enterprise – from technology infrastructure, data fabric, and product development, to mergers and acquisition strategies and employee training. Now in its second year, the latest Security Annual Report highlights Equifax's significant advances in several key areas, including cloud security, digital supply chain security, employee security training, and global risk management. Because of these efforts and beyond, the company's security maturity and posture today exceed every major industry benchmark as measured by independent third parties.

Driving Greater Workforce Diversity

In 2021, 77% of the Equifax senior leadership team (defined as direct reports of the CEO and certain other key executives) reflected gender, racial or ethnic diversity; 38% of the senior leadership team identified as female; and women comprised 44% of the Equifax global workforce. During that same time, 41% of Equifax U.S. employees identified with diverse racial and ethnic groups. Equifax shares diversity data and details regarding its inclusion and diversity initiatives through annual EEO-1 and SASB reports and discussion on its ESG website.

Reducing Environmental Impact

Equifax's initial TCFD report provides transparency into the company's environmental sustainability practices. It shows that Equifax's combined scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions have decreased each year since 2019, with an approximate 13.5% decrease between 2019 and 2021 and an approximate 3% decrease between 2020 and 2021. The move to the Equifax Cloud is expected to propel the company on its journey to net-zero by significantly reducing the footprint of onsite technology and data centers, leveraging the enhanced energy efficiency of cloud service providers.

Increasing Financial Inclusion

Equifax strives to create and empower economically healthy individuals and communities everywhere the company does business. In 2021, Equifax delivered two big "firsts" – announcing the availability of the industry's first and only U.S. credit report in Spanish, as well as being the first to include Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) tradelines in its U.S. consumer credit files. Most recently, Equifax, in a joint measure with its industry peers, announced significant changes to medical collection debt reporting in an effort to better support consumers facing unexpected medical bills.

"We are energized by the significant progress made by Equifax in 2021, but we recognize that there is more to do," continued Begor. "We are committed to transparency in our ESG journey and will keep sharing our progress along the way. It is our hope that our focus on ESG will serve as an example for other financial institutions, as we continue to show how we are better positioning Equifax for long-term sustainability, and, in turn, building shareholder value."

For more information on Equifax ESG initiatives, visit our website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating or environmental performance and events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to future operating results and plans for reducing our environmental footprint and greenhouse gas emissions and making improvements in our IT and data security infrastructure, are forward-looking statements. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks and uncertainties, we urge you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT EQUIFAX

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kate Walker for Equifax
mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-furthers-commitment-to-environmental-social-and-governance-priorities-301524203.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Apple CEO speaks out on antitrust regulation, Shiba Inu soars, Starbucks shares under pressure

    Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke publicly about antitrust regulation, Shibu Inu stock is up after being added to Robinhood's platform, and Starbucks is under pressure after being downgraded by Citi.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • AMD Rallies Support from Reddit Traders

    AMD's diehard supporters are sticking with the semiconductor company even as its stock price struggles.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • A Lesson About Wealth From Elon Musk, the World’s Richest Human

    The Tesla CEO stepped off on his path to great fortune 20 years ago with the sale of PayPal to eBay. He has quadrupled that $176 million almost 400 times.