U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.20
    +0.39 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.20
    +21.40 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.61 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3100
    +0.1360 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,655.29
    +1,956.59 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.51
    +45.18 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Equifax Workforce Solution and Paycor Launch An Integrated Partnership To Automate Income and Employment Verification

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EFX
    Watchlist
  • PYCR

Integration Will Help Paycor Customers Realize Efficiencies by Enabling Automated Income and Employment Verifications through The Work Number

ATLANTA and CINCINNATI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax (NYSE: EFX), a global data, analytics and technology company, and Paycor HCM Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, announced a new integration making The Work Number the exclusive provider of income and employment verifications for Paycor. As a result, Paycor customers can now offer their employees the benefit of seamless verifications in support of important life events, such as applying for a loan or social services.

Paycor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paycor)
Paycor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paycor)

SHRM reports that 54 percent of small businesses handle HR and employment tasks themselves. HR and business leaders are often left managing a growing amount of administrative work – from identifying employee tax credits to fulfilling requests for verifications of employment or income when current or past employees are applying for financial services. With this new integration, Paycor customers can spend less time responding to requests from verifiers, saving time and resources for more strategic work.

"Paycor is helping its customers modernize people management at a time when HR is more vital than ever to businesses," said Matt Krenik, Alliance Director at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "This integration further expands the reach of The Work Number while enabling Paycor's customers and their employees to benefit from the fast and secure verifications that help keep life moving forward."

The Work Number is the industry-leading, centralized commercial repository of income and employment data in the United States, offering credentialed verifiers access to over 540 million active and historic records from 2.5 million employers. Powered by the Equifax CloudTM, its streamlined process provides the highest-class customer experience, quality, security and privacy.

"This new integration exemplifies our commitment to helping reduce business leaders administrative burden so they can focus on what matters, building winning teams," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer, Paycor. "The Work Number is well known as the industry standard for instant verifications of income and employment, and we are pleased to extend the many benefits of that leading service to our customers and their employees."

Paycor customers can also access Unemployment Cost Management and Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) solutions through Equifax Workforce Solutions and HIREtech, an Equifax company, on the Paycor Marketplace. Those solutions now also include Employee Retention Credit (ERC) services, which can help business owners determine eligibility for potential payroll tax credits – up to $26,000 per employee – for retaining employees during the pandemic.

Additional information on The Work Number service can be found here. Additional information on Paycor can be found here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

ABOUT PAYCOR

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and Personalized Support. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-workforce-solution-and-paycor-launch-an-integrated-partnership-to-automate-income-and-employment-verification-301540190.html

SOURCE Paycor

Recommended Stories

  • ‘He Would Explode’: Amber Heard Tells Court That Johnny Depp ‘Slapped’ Her

    Amber Heard took the stand for the first time Wednesday to defend herself in the $50 million defamation suit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is NIO (NYSE:NIO) A Risky Investment?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to a expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants

  • Fed rate hike: ‘The market is finally saying thank you,’ economist says

    Michael Cox, former chief economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, weighs in on the latest Fed announcement and why the markets are reacting so positively.

  • Twitter Works to Soothe Anxious Staffers Wondering ‘Why Bother?’

    (Bloomberg) -- At a Twitter Inc. staff meeting Wednesday morning, the first slide of a presentation asked a question on the minds of many employees: “Why Bother?” Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefWhy s

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Powell pushes back on bigger rate hikes after half-point increase

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • Block earnings promise many moving parts, but Square’s parent company may have a secret weapon

    Square recently changed its name to Block Inc. in a bid to better encompass the diversity of its business, and the company's Thursday earnings report will highlight just how many stories have been rolled into one.

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its O

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • How to Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Lyft stock is getting smoked — here's why

    Lyft was pummeled during early trading Wednesday following an earnings report that beat estimates.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Hut 8 Mining's (TSE:HUT) Returns On Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and...

  • Uber and Lyft struggle to find drivers, DraftKings and FanDuel back California sports betting bill

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out the stocks tied with several of the day's trending industry stories.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is in a Hole Once Again Today

    After rallying from a noontime deficit yesterday to finish in the green, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is starting off in a bigger hole today. Shares of the movie theater operator are down 4.6% at 10:28 a.m. ET on Wednesday on no discernible news for the company.

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.