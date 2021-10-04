U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Equifax Workforce Solutions Launches New Integration with isolved

·3 min read
In this article:
Access to The Work Number Service via the isolved People Cloud will deliver streamlined employment and income verifications for isolved employer clients

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) announced a new integration for The Work Number® database with isolvedTM, a provider of intuitive, people-first human capital management (HCM) technology. The availability of The Work Number service on isolved People Cloud will help automate the transfer of information to credentialed verifiers requesting employment and income data and help accelerate the results for consumer decisions on behalf of the employees of isolved customers.

EFX logo
EFX logo

"isolved really delivers on the idea of an intelligently connected HCM platform," commented Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "We're pleased that the new integration with The Work Number adds a valuable connection within isolved People Cloud that helps employers meet the needs of their employees while removing manual tasks from their day."

To become a certified isolved Integration Partner, Equifax Workforce Solutions and isolved validated the integration for security, usability and customer need. By automating the employment and income verification process with The Work Number service, employers on isolved People Cloud can now offer their employees improved privacy, a reduction in the chance of human error and more timely responses that employees count on when applying for credit or government benefits.

"What I love about The Work Number entering the isolved Integration Marketplace is that it's as good for the employee experience as it is for the HR manager's experience," said Kelli Rico, Vice President of Product Management and Training for isolved. "If an employee needs their employment verified, it's often for a critical milestone in their life. They shouldn't have to wait to get a loan or, in the case of past employees, get a new job because it's the weekend or HR is backlogged with other requests. With The Work Number integration for isolved, the employee gets instant, real-time verification and HR gets hours back in their days to tend to other critical areas."

Current and future clients of isolved, along with clients of the isolved Network, will benefit from this new integration. The Work Number service is available at no charge to isolved People Cloud customers and is being added to the isolved Integration Marketplace.

Additional information on isolved HCM can be found here. Additional information on The Work Number service can be found here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-workforce-solutions-launches-new-integration-with-isolved-301391298.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

