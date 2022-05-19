Equifund Oversubscribes Kleiner Device Labs Reg-CF Offering

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund ( https://equifund.com ), a private market investment platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities to the public, announces it successfully oversubscribed a Reg-CF offering for Kleiner Device Labs. The total amount raised was $1.07 million.

"We're very proud to have oversubscribed another Reg-CF offering, this time for Kleiner Device Labs," said Equifund CEO Jordan Gillissie. "Our commitment to providing investors with access to unique, early-stage investment opportunities they can't find anywhere else means we are very selective with the companies that get listed on our platform. The success of KDL's offering is proof that investors appreciate our in-depth selection process, and we congratulate Dr. Jeff Kleiner and his team on their raise."

Each year more than 266 million people are diagnosed with some form of degenerative spine disease. For many, the only treatment option is spinal fusion surgery.

Kleiner Device Labs has developed two of the primary types of surgical implants and instrumentation available for use in the spine. It holds 23 U.S. patents (32 worldwide) and recently won a bronze medal at the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards.

"Our experience working with Equifund has been fantastic," said Dr. Jeff Kleiner, Founder and CEO of Kleiner Device Labs. "The success of this offering has enabled us to make significant corporate advancements. We received FDA Clearance for our new KG™2 device, arranged an initial Alpha launch for this new technology with a select group of surgeons, and are planning for a nationwide rollout shortly thereafter. We want to thank Equifund for all their efforts during this past offering, and we would not hesitate to work with them again on a future capital raise."

Equifund connects both accredited and unaccredited investors with early-stage investment opportunities in private companies operating across a variety of industries including fintech, biotech, consumer services, and natural resources.

Story continues

For more information about how to invest in private market opportunities or raise capital from Equifund, please visit: https://equifund.com .

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings



Investments on the Equifund website are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered and the risks and other considerations relating to a purchase of these securities.

Media Contact:

Jordan Gillissie

800-777-4003

336766@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifund-oversubscribes-kleiner-device-labs-reg-cf-offering-301550735.html

SOURCE Equifund LLC