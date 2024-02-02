EquiLend restores some services after cybersecurity incident

Projection of cyber code on hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Fintech firm EquiLend said on Friday some services, including trading and post-trading solutions, had been restored, more than a week after it suffered an outage due to unauthorized access to its systems.

EquiLend, a company at the heart of securities lending on Wall Street, disclosed in late January it had identified unauthorized access to its systems and a portion of them had to be taken offline.

The company's securities lending platform, Next Generation Trading, manages more than $2.4 trillion in transactions each month, according to its website. Its client base includes nearly 200 asset owners, agency lending banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

EquiLend is partly owned by some of Wall Street's biggest heavyweights, including Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

