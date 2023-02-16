U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,175.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,745.25
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.39
    -0.52 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9280
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,616.71
    +2,472.31 (+11.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.06
    +50.94 (+10.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,025.13
    +27.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Equinix to Build New Data Center in Barcelona--A Growing Connectivity Hub of the Mediterranean

·5 min read

Colt is the first customer planned in a new site which will connect to major subsea cables from key metros throughout the Mediterranean, coastal Africa and the Middle East

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Barcelona becomes an increasingly strategic hub for the terrestrial and subsea cable networks connecting our digital lives, Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, is building its second data center in the metro.

The new site will serve as a strategic connection point for data communications between Europe, Africa and the Middle East, with Barcelona quickly becoming a vital subsea hub. Major cables include: 2Africa, connecting key coastal metros around the entire African continent and Arabian Peninsula; Aqua Comms' Europe Middle East India cable, due to link Barcelona with Salalah and Mumbai; Medloop by Sipartech, connecting Barcelona to Ajaccio, Genoa and Marseille; and the Medusa cable, due to link Barcelona with Lisbon and a number of important Mediterranean, European and African metros. This substantial digital connectivity will be further bolstered by Equinix's global platform of more than 245 data centers, which includes key Mediterranean metros such as Bordeaux, Genoa, Lisbon and Milan.

Jim Poole, Vice President at Equinix, noted: "Subsea cables play a vital role in enabling the modern digital world, and we anticipate much progress in the next couple of years following the pandemic-induced backlog. Subsea cables provide the underlying capacity between metros on different continents, while Equinix democratizes that capacity, making it easily accessible to a wide range of businesses and enabling rapid international expansion without the need for significant CAPEX investment."

A world-renowned hub for innovation and technical expertise, Barcelona continues to attract and house major international organizations and tech companies such as Airbnb, Amazon, Google, HP, Microsoft and Ubisoft, to the historic city. Equinix's new facility, to be known as the BA2 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center, will be located adjacent to the company's existing BA1 site, forming a campus and dense digital ecosystem. It will add much-needed digital capacity to the city to enable local businesses to expand and grow, as well as encouraging international businesses to land or expand on Platform Equinix® in Barcelona—already an essential and strategically located hub for international communications.

"Spain is an increasingly important digital market and a solid port in the Mediterranean connectivity map. Colt's planned expansion into Equinix's new Barcelona site builds upon our existing metro connectivity across the country. By further bolstering our presence, we are well positioned to drive the next wave of growth for businesses, providing local and international businesses alike with access to the dense Colt IQ Network. As long-standing partners, Colt and Equinix are transforming the enterprise experience of procuring network and digital services with flexible, agile on-demand provisioning," commented Joan Monraba, Country Manager for Colt Technology Services, Spain.

Leading the way in sustainability, Barcelona was the first city in the world to be awarded the sustainable tourism Biosphere certification. Equinix was the first company in the data center industry to commit to become climate neutral globally by 2030, in conjunction with an approved short-term science-based target to reduce emissions, and aligned to the Paris Agreement 1.5-degree scenario. The company has a long-term goal of sourcing 100% clean and renewable energy for its global platform. BA2 will utilize 100% renewable energy and be designed with the aim to be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified.

"Addressing digital demand sustainably is of vital importance, and something we are focused on at Equinix. The timing of this investment couldn't be better, given the surge in demand we are seeing from companies in Barcelona and across the Mediterranean" said Judith Gardiner, Vice President for Growth and Emerging Markets at Equinix. "The potential for Barcelona to become a dense and valuable strategic hub cannot be overstated, and we are delighted to be able to serve this great city by adding it to our strategy to galvanize our position as the connectivity core of the Mediterranean."

Technology continues to be a high-growth sector in both Barcelona and throughout Spain, supported by the Spanish government's digitization initiatives. Digital Spain 2026, for example, sets out a roadmap to provide broadband coverage for 100% of the country's population and promote 5G technology across the nation. According to the Barcelona City Council, the area now has more than 2,000 technology companies, 210 technology parks, centers and research facilities, and nine international facilities such as the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre. The Catalonia region alone accounts for a quarter of all IT companies in Spain, and generates 20 percent of national turnover in technology, making connections to Barcelona from across Europe an essential driver of success for international business.

Equinix's Barcelona sites enable customers to be part of a highly connected digital ecosystem. Hosting 45+ network carriers, these expansive facilities provide connectivity to the CATNIX regional internet exchange as well as the Equinix Internet Exchange®. Customers can leverage Equinix's digital services to build digital infrastructure securely and rapidly at software speed with automated bare metal and virtual network services to connect and consume network on demand.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Rendering of the planned Equinix BA2 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) in Barcelona, Spain
Rendering of the planned Equinix BA2 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) in Barcelona, Spain
Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)
Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinix-to-build-new-data-center-in-barcelonaa-growing-connectivity-hub-of-the-mediterranean-301748295.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Bets on Alibaba and JD. This Time, Wall Street Agrees.

    Michael Burry, the investor whose bet on the U.S. mortgage market before 2008-09 was immortalized in "The Big Short" initiated large positions in Alibaba and JD.com.

  • Seeking AI Exposure? 3 Stocks to Consider

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's new shiny toy in 2023, with investors clamoring to find exposure to the technology. After all, it's easy to understand why following ChatGPT's explosion in popularity.

  • Tesla ‘stands out’ as top pick in sector; Rivian closest to being the ‘next Tesla’: Barclays

    Tesla adding to the big gains it notched earlier this week, thanks to a big call from Barclays. On the heels of the White House announcing a deal with Tesla to open up thousands of its superchargers for non-Tesla owners, and likely open up new revenue streams, Barclays analyst Dan Levy is out with a short note launching coverage of the autos sector, with the aforementioned Tesla in the driver’s seat.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • 10 Investors Score $117 Billion On Tesla Stock's Double 'Bubble'

    What's it like to make more than $110 billion in five weeks on just one S&P 500 stock? Ask the largest owners of Tesla stock.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • The Average New Car Payment Sounds Like A Sick Joke

    Along with regular inflation, a global semiconductor shortage has severely limited the availability of new cars (one estimate found that global carmakers produced 8 million fewer cars than planned in 2022) while also hiking up the prices of many used models. A year of sometimes double-digit increases started to wane somewhat by 2023 -- in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.2% increase in new car prices and a 1.9% drop in used car prices. Average interest rates also rose by an average 53 basis points although there's hope that now that prices are evening out, this number will also start to stabilize.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s $1 Billion Stock Deal: What to Know

    The retailer faces doubts about its long-term survival even after getting an unusual financial lifeline.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Warns of ‘Volmageddon 2.0’ Risk in Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The explosive rise of short-dated options is creating event risk on the scale of the stock market’s early-2018 volatility implosion, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUkraine to Recei

  • The 6-Month T-Bill Breaches 5%. It Hasn’t Been This High Since 2007.

    The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Warren Buffett’s portfolio: Here are the stocks Berkshire Hathaway is buying or selling

    Here are the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and Buffett’s top bets.

  • Putin has given oil a new lease of life – we’d be mad not to take advantage

    It's a cliche, I know, but “stick to your knitting” has long been the best piece of advice you can give to the chief executive who, bored with the dreary old business of doing what he's good at, dreams of taking his company into exciting and politically favoured pastures new.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For February

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim pickings these days.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard