U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    +44.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,483.00
    +281.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,070.25
    +192.00 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.00
    +24.10 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.52
    -2.44 (-7.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1300
    +0.3360 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,180.89
    +1,188.04 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +20.66 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.52
    +121.78 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Equinor ASA: Amendment of the programme for buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees announced 9 February 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Equinor ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQNR
  • STOHF
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) engaged on 9 February 2022 a third party to conduct repurchases of the company’s own shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management for the period from 15 February 2022 until 13 January 2023. The mandate was on 20 May 2022, and with effect from the same date, amended to reflect that the maximum price that can be paid per share purchased under the buy-back programme is increased from NOK 500 to NOK 1,000.

Shares acquired under the buy-back programme has in the period from 15 February 2022 to 13 May 2022 been based on the authorization from the annual general meeting on 11 May 2021. According to this authorization, the maximum number of shares that could be purchased in the market was 15,200,000, the minimum price that could be paid per share was NOK 50, and the maximum price was NOK 500. Share buy-back after the annual general meeting in 2022 was subject to a new authorization.

The annual general meeting authorized on 11 May 2022 the repurchase of up to 15,200,000 shares in market. The minimum price that can be paid for the shares is NOK 50, and the maximum price is NOK 1,000. The authorization was registered in the Norwegian register for business enterprises on 13 May 2022 and is valid until 30 June 2023.

Further information from:

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning S

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • Will the stock market drop 20% or 48% from the peak? Here’s the key factor, says this strategist.

    The volatility for stocks is heating up, but how likely is it that we'll actually get a 40% plus drop as some think? It all depends on this, says Evercore.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.

  • The Market Carnage May Not Be Over, but Fund Managers Are Already Buying These Types of Stocks

    Several fund managers at this week's Morningstar Investment Conference are starting to hunt for bargains in tech and among industrial companies.

  • Shopify and 5 More Stocks That Aren’t as Cheap as They Look

    Stocks are tumbling. But buying the dip doesn’t work in a bear market, and neither does simply scooping up shares of beaten-down companies.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Lifts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and US equity futures pushed higher Friday after China’s latest measure to bolster its economy injected a note of optimism at the end of another volatile week for global markets.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainW

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by projecting its...