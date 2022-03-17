Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees

Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 February 2022 to 13 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,413,000,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 20,800,000 shares, of which up to 10,400,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 February 2022 to 13 May 2022, and up to 10,400,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 June 2022 to 13 January 2023.

On 15 March 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 398,956 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 283.2392 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 15 March 398,956 283.2392 112,999,982 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated) 428,573 263.6656 112,999,974 Total buy-backs under the programme 827,529 273.1022 225,999,956



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 34,824,565 own shares, corresponding to 1.07 % of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares previously purchased for the share saving programme, and shares purchased under Equinor’s disclosed buy-back programme which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Story continues

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachment



