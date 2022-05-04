Equinor ASA: Information relating to the cash dividend for first quarter 2022
- EQNR
- STOHF
Key information relating to the cash dividend and extraordinary cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for first quarter 2022.
Cash dividend amount: 0.20
Extraordinary cash dividend: 0.20
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 10 August 2022
Ex-date : 11 August 2022
Record date: 12 August 2022
Payment date: 26 August 2022
Other information: Cash dividend and extraordinary dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 18 August 2022.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act