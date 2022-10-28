Equinor ASA: Information relating to the cash dividend for third quarter 2022 and extraordinary dividend for third quarter 2022
Key information relating to the cash dividend and extraordinary cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for third quarter 2022.
Cash dividend amount: 0.20
Extraordinary cash dividend: 0.70
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 6 January 2023
Ex-date: 9 January 2023
Record date: 10 January 2023
Payment date: 25 January 2023
Other information: Cash dividend and extraordinary dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 16 January 2023.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act