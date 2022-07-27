U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.75
    +37.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,899.00
    +167.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,295.75
    +183.25 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    +9.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.65
    +0.67 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +1.33 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9650
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,238.72
    +93.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.43
    +3.32 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,737.91
    +82.70 (+0.30%)
     

Equinor ASA: Information relating to the cash dividend for second quarter 2022 and extraordinary dividend for third quarter 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Equinor ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQNR
  • STOHF
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Key information relating to the cash dividend and extraordinary cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for second quarter 2022.

Cash dividend amount: 0.20

Extraordinary cash dividend: 0.50

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 10 November 2022

Ex-date: 11 November 2022

Record date: 14 November 2022

Payment date: 29 November 2022

Other information: Cash dividend and extraordinary dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 18 November 2022.

Relevant key dates for the extraordinary dividend for third quarter 2022 will be published in relation to the presentation of the 3Q 2022 results 28 October 2022.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories