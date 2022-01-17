Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

In this article:

On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 14 January 2022 purchased 439,542 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.

The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 254.69 per share.

Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 12,550,646 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



