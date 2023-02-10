U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor’s share saving plan.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor’s share saving plan, have on 10 February 2023 been allocated bonus shares at an average price of NOK 299.45 per share.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached notifications.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


  • Equinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility

    Norway's Equinor raised its energy trading division's outlook on Wednesday, saying it expects the business to profit from a more flexible asset portfolio and market volatility. Equinor earlier posted record overall profits for 2022, driven by soaring gas prices, sending its shares up 7%. "It's important that we believe that the markets will be volatile because if they're not volatile, there's less money to be made," Irene Rummelhoff, the head of MMP told Reuters.

  • Asia shares mostly fall, eyeing inflation, earnings, growth

    Asian shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to 27,670.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.9% to 21,219.05, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.3% at 3,260.67.

  • Wall Street Has a New Playbook—More Dividends and Fewer Employees

    Disney is the latest company to pair cost-cutting initiatives with increased shareholder returns. Investors cheered the move.

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Treasury Yield-Curve Inversion Reaches Deepest Level Since 1980s

    (Bloomberg) -- US government bond investors pushed two-year yields above 10-year yields by the widest margin since the early 1980s Thursday, a sign of flagging confidence in the economy’s ability to withstand additional Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramChina Balloon Ha

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

    The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said. Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform. This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • When Will Tesla Stock Give Us a Dip to Buy? The Chart Holds Clues.

    Tesla stock has been roaring, doubling off the January low. Here are the support levels to watch now.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Lyft, Expedia, PayPal

    These are the stocks making moves in after-hours trade on Feb. 9, 2023.

  • What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

    Palantir's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased year over year.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 19.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Coinbase CEO Warns of ‘Staking’ Crackdown. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.

  • The Most Shorted Stocks Lead the Market in 2023: Can it Continue?

    The best performing stocks of the year so far have been those with the largest short positions

  • Cloudflare Climbs As Earnings Top Views Amid Strong Revenue Outlook

    Cloudflare reported earnings and revenue that edged by Wall Street targets. The company's revenue outlook came in above expectations.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shakeout Deepens; Tesla Raises Model Y Price In China

    The market rally got a needed shakeout, but here's what you should do. Tesla slightly raised the base Model Y price in China. Cloudflare leapt on earnings after hours

  • Paypal (PYPL) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Paypal (PYPL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.33% and 0.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.