Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has purchased shares in Equinor ASA:

Torgrim Reitan, chief financial officer in Equinor ASA, has on 31 October 2022 purchased 2730 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 373.77 per share.

Details of the purchase of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, cf. the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 3-1, and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

