U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.25
    -21.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,747.00
    -149.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,505.00
    -82.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.20
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.59
    -1.31 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.80
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9939
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.93
    -0.46 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0061 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4840
    +1.0640 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,770.04
    +62.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.56
    +23.20 (+4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.13
    +12.46 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has purchased shares in Equinor ASA:

Torgrim Reitan, chief financial officer in Equinor ASA, has on 31 October 2022 purchased 2730 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 373.77 per share.

Details of the purchase of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, cf. the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 3-1, and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Set for Monthly Gain Before OPEC+ Begins Cutting Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as weak economic data from China fanned concerns about energy demand, but it was still set for the first monthly advance since May on OPEC+’s planned supply cuts.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry

  • Here's Why NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Stocks Poised to Fall Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday is widely expected to lift its target rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. On Friday, economists are expecting a gain of 195,000 nonfarm jobs.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 5 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says End of Fed Tightening Nearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The end of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates is approaching, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, who until recently was a prominent stock market bear who correctly predicted this year’s slump in equities.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • Is Meta's Stock Price Crash Justified?

    The social media giant turned metaverse pioneer has seen its stock price fall substantially since reporting third-quarter results.

  • Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PNO cut positions in Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder, and initiated a stake in Marsh & McLennan in the third quarter.

  • 11 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) are a few of the stocks that day traders should consider monitoring daily, as they’re […]

  • Amazon Earnings: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See

    On Friday, shares of the e-commerce giant dropped following its release of a weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings report.

  • Should You Really Buy Upstart Stock Right Now?

    One of the market's biggest losers in 2022 is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Its stock price is down nearly 85% year-to-date and it appears nvestors have abandoned the stock, assuming its business model is broken. To understand what happened, we should first look at Upstart's business model.

  • Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today

    Chinese officials have periodically discussed plans to disrupt the dollar's dominance as a global currency, but Beijing this year has bought gold in record quantities.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    Growth stocks have witnessed a brutal sell-off in 2022 amid the broader market decline triggered by a hawkish Federal Reserve trying to control the surging inflation and macroeconomic headwinds that have given rise to the possibility of a recession in 2023. This explains why major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 18.7% and 30.9%, respectively, from recent highs. Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down nearly 60% in 2022, but they have multiplied investors' wealth significantly over the past five years despite this year's sell-off.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally's Fed Pivot Hopes Face Test; 5 Stocks Near Buys With Earnings Due

    The stock market rally faced hurdles last week but revved higher. Time to step on the gas? The Fed meeting looms large.

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Investors Are Abandoning ETFs for Direct Indexing. Should You?

    ETFs made their debut in the '90s as a popular security that allowed investors to have an alternative to traditional stock purchases and mutual funds. Through ETFs, investors could obtain a passively managed portfolio with no minimum investment and various … Continue reading → The post So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Are ‘Spring-Loaded’ for Recovery. 7 to Buy Now, According to a Pro.

    Valuations have rarely been so depressed, says Teton Advisors’ Nicholas F. Galluccio. Why he’s bullish on regional bank shares.

  • 5 Nasdaq Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: Here Are The Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    Just look at Clearfield's tight weekly action seen in the last week of June and the first three weeks of July in 2020.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.