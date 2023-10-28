Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Equinor Q3 2023 Analyst Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Bard Glad Pedersen, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations to begin the conference. Bard, over to you.

Bard Glad Pedersen: Thank you, operator, and good morning to everybody on this call. As the operator said, my name is Bard Glad Pedersen, and I'm heading up Investor Relations in Equinor. I'm here together with our CFO, Torgrim Reitan, he will take us through the results before we start the Q&A section and we will try to keep this within one hour in total. So, with that, I give the word to you, Torgrim.

Torgrim Reitan: So, thank you, Bard. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we delivered strong results. In a quarter with lower prices than the extraordinary levels we saw last year. We have strong adjusted earnings of $8 billion and $2.7 billion after tax. Our net operating income came in at $7.5 billion and net income was $2.5 billion. Year-to-date, we have a strong cash flow from operations after tax of $17 billion. This corresponds well to what we said at our Capital Markets Day in February, when we expected to deliver on average $20 billion annually all the way to 2030. We are on track with our delivery this year. European gas prices are significantly lower than last year. Storages are now for all practical purposes full, and this is as expected.

However, the gas market is tight, and it is still very sensitive. We have seen price spikes related to possible strikes in Australia, the terrorist attack on Israel, and the situation with the Baltic pipeline. This winter, prices will again depend on weather, gas demand recovery in Europe, competition for LNG from Asia, and any supply disruptions. We believe volatility will continue into the winter and for the coming years. During the quarter, we have seen strengthening liquids prices, and we captured these higher prices through increased liquids production across our portfolio. Our NCS gas production, however, is down due to planned maintenance but also due to unplanned extended turnarounds. And I will come back to production later in my presentation.

We had strong liquid sales and trading that drove our MMP results above the increased guidance for the quarter. This fall, we have passed significant milestones, and I'm proud of the hard work and collaboration of our colleagues who make this happen. In early October, we saw first power at the Dogger Bank, the world's largest offshore wind farm. When fully complete, its 3.6-gigawatt capacity with 277 turbines will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 6 million British homes. This is a large and profitable project with inflation-adjusted offtake contracts that support value creation. So, we see progress, but the offshore wind industry is also experiencing challenges with inflation, higher interest rates, and supply chain bottlenecks.

