Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).



Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 16 August until 19 August, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,243,127 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 365.4879 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 15 August 16 August 315,315 360.7317 113,744,115.99 17 August 313,880 361.4939 113,465,705.33 18 August 307,800 367.4794 113,110,159.32 19 August 306,132 372.4794 114.027,863.68 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) 3,782,420 359.8424 1,361,074,932.64 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July) 5,025,547 361.2388 1,815,422,776.96 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981



288,3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344,1722 4,307,483,267.18 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 27,709,015 326.7788 9,054,717,864.35

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 27,868,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.88% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

Story continues

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,

+47 909 55 417

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachments



