Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
- EQNR
- STOHF
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.
The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.
From 16 August until 19 August, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,243,127 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 365.4879 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
15 August
16 August
315,315
360.7317
113,744,115.99
17 August
313,880
361.4939
113,465,705.33
18 August
307,800
367.4794
113,110,159.32
19 August
306,132
372.4794
114.027,863.68
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
3,782,420
359.8424
1,361,074,932.64
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)
5,025,547
361.2388
1,815,422,776.96
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)
10,167,981
288,3377
2,931,811,820.22
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)
12,515,487
344,1722
4,307,483,267.18
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme
27,709,015
326.7788
9,054,717,864.35
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 27,868,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.88% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584
Attachments