Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.
The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.
Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.
From 30 August 2021 until 3 September 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 527,387 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 189.1642 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
30 August
105,536
189.0978
19,956,625.42
31 August
106,382
187.4433
19,940,593.14
1 September
106,840
186.9692
19,975,789.33
2 September
106,189
188.2128
19,986,129.02
3 September
102,440
194.2954
19,903,620.78
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated)
2,478,569
180.9355
448,461,062.89
Total buybacks under the programme
3,005,956
182.3792
548,223,820.58
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 14,214,730 own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)
Attachments