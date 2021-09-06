U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    -0.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,832.67
    +2,008.02 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.00
    +59.27 (+4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 30 August 2021 until 3 September 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 527,387 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 189.1642 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

30 August

105,536

189.0978

19,956,625.42

31 August

106,382

187.4433

19,940,593.14

1 September

106,840

186.9692

19,975,789.33

2 September

106,189

188.2128

19,986,129.02

3 September

102,440

194.2954

19,903,620.78

Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated)

2,478,569

180.9355

448,461,062.89

Total buybacks under the programme

3,005,956

182.3792

548,223,820.58


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 14,214,730 own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments


