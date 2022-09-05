U.S. markets closed

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 29 August until 2 September, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,493,504 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 386.7901 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

29 August

282,619

402.2596

113,686,205.89

 

 

 

 

30 August

290,680

393.0507

114,251,977.48

 

 

 

 

31 August

302,205

381.3676

115,251,195.56

 

 

 

 

1 September

308,000

380.1676

117,091,620.80

 

 

 

 

2 September

310,000

378.6824

117,391,544.00

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

6,468,400

369.2749

2,388,617,769.80

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)

7,961,904

372.5604

2,966,290,313.52

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288,3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344,1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

30,645,372

333.0221

10,205,585,400.92

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 30,804,664 own shares, corresponding to 0.97% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584


Attachments


