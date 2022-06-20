U.S. markets closed

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.

From 13 June until 17 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,269,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 348.9912 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

 

 

 

 

13 June

306,000

340.6363

104,234,707.80

14 June

328,000

342.0675

112,198,140.00

15 June

 

 

 

16 June

315,000

358.6764

112,983,066.00

17 June

320,000

354.5435

113,453,920.00

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

5,273,252

346.8675

1,829,119,481.98

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

27,131,791

247.4239

6,713,054,517.08

Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme

33,674,043

266,8240

8,985,043,832.86


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 43,683,232 own shares, corresponding to 1.34% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments


