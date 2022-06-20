Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- EQNR
- STOHF
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.
The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.
From 13 June until 17 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,269,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 348.9912 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
13 June
306,000
340.6363
104,234,707.80
14 June
328,000
342.0675
112,198,140.00
15 June
16 June
315,000
358.6764
112,983,066.00
17 June
320,000
354.5435
113,453,920.00
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
5,273,252
346.8675
1,829,119,481.98
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
27,131,791
247.4239
6,713,054,517.08
Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme
33,674,043
266,8240
8,985,043,832.86
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 43,683,232 own shares, corresponding to 1.34% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417 (mobile)
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)
Attachments