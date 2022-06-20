Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.

From 13 June until 17 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,269,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 348.9912 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 13 June 306,000 340.6363 104,234,707.80 14 June 328,000 342.0675 112,198,140.00 15 June 16 June 315,000 358.6764 112,983,066.00 17 June 320,000 354.5435 113,453,920.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



5,273,252 346.8675 1,829,119,481.98 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



27,131,791 247.4239 6,713,054,517.08 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 33,674,043 266,8240 8,985,043,832.86



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 43,683,232 own shares, corresponding to 1.34% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

