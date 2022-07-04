Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
- EQNR
- STOHF
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.
The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.
From 27 June until 1 July, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,627,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 343.2424 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
27 June
340,000
332.1083
112,916,822.00
28 June
325,000
344.9147
112,097,277.50
29 June
317,000
352.5446
111,756,638.20
30 June
319,000
348.5698
111,193,766.20
1 July
326,000
338.9290
110,490,854.00
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
8,192,933
345.5191
2,830,814,941.54
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
27,131,791
247.4239
6,713,054,517.08
Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme
36,951,724
273.3925
10,102,324,816.52
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 46,960,913 own shares, corresponding to 1.48% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417 (mobile)
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)
