U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.00
    +15.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,877.00
    +120.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,291.00
    +62.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.10
    +7.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.01
    +1.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    +0.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2190
    +0.2490 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,764.38
    +745.95 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.20
    +16.97 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.87
    +45.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Equinor ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQNR
  • STOHF
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 1 August until 5 August, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,573,533 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 360.4565 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

1 August

304,558

365.9035

111,438,838.15

2 August

312,626

364.3073

113,891,933.97

3 August

311,830

365.2489

113,895,564.49

4 August

320,000

357.6361

114,443,552.00

5 August

324,519

349.8112

113,520,380.81

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

635,000

362.4806

230.175.174.00

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)

2,208,533

361.0385

797,365,443.42

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288,3377

2,931,811,820.22

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344,1722

4,307,483,267.18

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

24,892,001

322.8612

8,036,660,530.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 24,899,218 own shares, corresponding to 0.78% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


Recommended Stories