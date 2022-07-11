Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.
The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.
From 4 July until 8 July, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,676,907 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 341.0926 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
4 July
336,907
343.7901
115,825,291.22
5 July
325,000
344.2339
111,876,017.50
6 July
340,000
333.9345
113,537,730.00
7 July
345,000
341.5830
117,846,135.00
8 July
330,000
342.1074
112,895,442.00
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
9,819,933
345.1419
3,389,270,299.44
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
27,131,791
247.4239
6,713,054,517.08
Redeemed and annulled shares
27,131,791
6,713,054,517.08
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme
11,496,840
344.5513
3,961,250.915.16
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 21,506,029 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417 (mobile)
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)
