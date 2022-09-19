U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 12 September until 16 September, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,276,443 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 361.7912 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

12 September

323,102

356.5403

115,198,884.01

 

 

 

 

13 September

319,697

361.9897

115,727,021.12

 

 

 

 

14 September

321,644

367.2715

118,130,674.35

 

 

 

 

15 September

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16 September

312,000

361.3758

112,749,249.60

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

9,546,441

372.2735

3,553,886,560.48

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)

10,822,884

371.0372

4,015,692,389.56

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288,3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344,1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

33,506,352

335.9061

11,254,987,476.96

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 33,810,027 own shares, corresponding to 1.06% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


