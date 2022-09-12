U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

·2 min read
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 5 September until 9 September, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,584,537 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 370.8315 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

5 September

293,228

400.0797

117,314,570.27

 

 

 

 

6 September

307,000

381.8032

117,213,582.40

 

 

 

 

7 September

327,000

361.0109

118,050,564.30

 

 

 

 

8 September

332,000

355.7242

118,100,434.40

 

 

 

 

9 September

325,309

359.4032

116,917,095.59

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

7,961,904

372.5604

2,966,290,313.52

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)

9,546,441

372.2735

3,553,886,560.48

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288,3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344,1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

32,229,909

334.8809

10,793,181,647.88

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 32,389,201 own shares, corresponding to 1.02% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


