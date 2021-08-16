Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.
The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.
Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.
From 9 August 2021 until 13 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 449,660 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 182.1365 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
9 August
114,264
179,5064
20,168,884.00
10 August
113,495
180,9730
20,192,008.12
11 August
112,490
182,4208
20,273,595.20
12 August
109,411
185,7979
20,265,061.32
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated)
920,817
175.8426
161,918,899.71
Total buybacks under the programme
1,370,477
177.9077
243,818,399.47
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 12,303,090 own shares, corresponding to 0.38% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
