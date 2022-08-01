U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,122.00
    -11.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,734.00
    -91.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.50
    -29.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.90
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.59
    -1.03 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4180
    -0.7720 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,190.68
    -575.07 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.91
    -16.49 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Equinor ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQNR
  • STOHF
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 28 July until 29 July, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 635,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 362.4806 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

 

 

 

 

28 July

320,000

361.0932

115,549,824.00

29 July

315,000

363.8900

114,625,350.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)









635,000









362.4806









230,175,174.00

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288,3377

2,931,811,820.22

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344,1722

4,307,483,267.18

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

23,318,468

320.3242

7,469,470,261.40

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 23,325,685 own shares, corresponding to 0.73% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • 'Last hurrah': Michael Burry says that you shouldn't get too excited over rosy corporate earnings. But he's starting to see value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Alibaba shares keep sliding in Hong Kong following delisting threat from SEC

    Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. continued to sink overnight, after U.S. regulators last week added the e-commerce giant to a list of Chinese-owned companies that could be delisted.

  • The Stock Market Is Rallying. Here’s What Could Make it Tumble Again.

    The S&P 500 has gained 13% since its lowest close of the year in mid June, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 16%,

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Shares of vaccine producers, antiviral drug

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Large Fund Sells AMD Stock. It Bought Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio halved an investment in AMD, and bought shares of Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks in the second quarter.

  • Asia Stocks Weather Growth Woes, Dip in US Futures: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday, weathering risks from China as well as a drop in US equity futures amid a reminder from Federal Reserve officials that interest rates need to go up to quell elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?An Asia-Pacific share index

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Leads 5 Stocks To Watch Near Buy Points

    Warren Buffett energy favorite Occidental Petroleum is near a buy point, but earnings are due Tuesday. Check out this week's stocks to watch.

  • Tesla Stock: Wildly Expensive After Q2 Earnings Surge

    Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are starting to really heat up again, up more than 30% in July. Fueling the bounce was Tesla's impressive second-quarter beat and the relief rally experienced by the broader tech sector. Though the 57% earnings pop was impressive, the valuation remains incredibly stretched. Further, investors may underestimate the potential for a steep slide as the world economy tilts into a recession. Not to take away from the incredible efforts of Elon Musk and company, but 12.1 times sa

  • As Shell plc (LON:SHEL) gains 6.8%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

    Last week, Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded...

  • When Can We Expect A Profit From Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Tilray Brands, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) business as it appears the company...

  • What Does Warren Buffett Think of Berkshire Stock? Earnings Will Offer a Clue.

    Warren Buffett went on a buying spree in the stock market during the first quarter, when Berkshire Hathaway purchased $51 billion of equities, a quarterly record for the company. Investors will be interested to see if Berkshire Hathaway (tickers: BRK/A, BRK/B) took advantage of the stock market’s drop in the second quarter to add to its $390 billion equity portfolio. The numbers should be available, along with details that can help investors assess the stock’s valuation, when Berkshire reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

  • China's Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday said it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock was down 4.5% in a near-flat Hong Kong market in early trade, following its 11.1% decline in New York on Friday. The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements.

  • I'm Still Not Giving Up on Roku

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) opened sharply lower on Friday after a blistering financial update. Roku's plummet to close out the trading week is fair. The ad market has softened swiftly, even for Roku's connected TV stronghold that should've held up better than other marketing markets.

  • Oil Declines as China Slowdown Spurs Concern Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, after poor Chinese economic data added to concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?West Texas Intermediate dropped below $98 a barrel after sinking almost 7% in July in the first back-t

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • 10 Funds That Beat Inflation and Offer Steady Monthly Income

    Using strategies that incorporate high-yield bonds or collateralized loan obligations, some funds have outpaced inflation. They’re worth a look.