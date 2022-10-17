U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,624.25
    +26.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,895.00
    +187.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,835.25
    +91.25 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.80
    +15.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.41
    +0.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.70
    +6.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.31 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9739
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1258
    +0.0078 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7540
    +0.0340 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,264.21
    +133.84 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.93
    -10.25 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 10 October until 11 October, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 565,813 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 373.8531 per share.

The third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 has now been completed.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

10 October

332,120

375.8638

124,831,885.26

 

 

 

 

11 October

233,693

370.9955

86,699,051.38

 

 

 

 

12 October

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13 October

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14 October

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

16,017,429

366.8565

5,876,098,106.91

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)

16,583,242

367.0952

6,087,629,043.55

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288.3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344.1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

39,266,710

339.3950

13,326,924,130.95

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 39,882,791 own shares, corresponding to 1.26% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV P

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower a

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), for instance, announced a three-for-one stock split on Aug. 22. Shares of the cybersecurity specialist shot up following the announcement, but they have lost momentum since thanks to the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature that has been weighing on the stock market this year.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersi

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapVietnam’s

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Stocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell while major currencies made gains against the dollar in a cautious open to the week following further weakness on Wall Street and a defiant message to the world from China’s Communist Party congress.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapA gauge of the region’s stocks slumped about 1%, led by

  • Tesla Stock Is Too Cheap. It Should Start Buying Back Its Own Shares.

    Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black recommends to Tesla's board how it should spend some of the electric-vehicle company's cash.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • $5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index firmly in bear market territory, down 25% year-to-date, investors are rightly nervous about what it means for stocks. As Warren Buffett once said, be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. As long as investors have an appropriate investment horizon -- 10 years is usually good -- they should not fear bear markets, but look forward to them eagerly as a chance to buy good companies at discounted prices.

  • Here's Why Credit Suisse Is in Trouble, but Not on the Brink of Failure

    Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) has been in trouble all year long, with its stock now trading below $4.60 per share, near all-time lows. In recent years, Credit Suisse has suffered a number of scandals, including having lots of exposure to funds like Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, both of which collapsed and have led to billions of dollars in losses for the bank. Credit Suisse now faces the tough task of transforming its operations and trying to get back into the good graces of its shareholders.

  • What's Going on With Tesla Stock?

    It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • China Ramps Up Measures to Boost Sentiment Amid Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are planning to launch a series of market-supporting measures to arrest a slump in equities pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions and Beijing’s strict Covid Zero policy.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapThat includes a proposal to encourage listed companies to buy back shares, as

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Netflix and Tesla stocks are not having a good year, but here comes a chance to turn it around

    Wall Street in the week ahead will turn to quarterly results from companies like streaming giant Netflix Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

  • This Is The Legal Way to Avoid Paying Sales Tax on a Used Car

    Sales tax on large purchases, like a car, is crucial to factor into the price. Depending on where you live and the price of your car, sales tax can cost you thousands of dollars. But did you know there are … Continue reading → The post How to Legally Avoid Paying Sales Tax on a Used Car appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.