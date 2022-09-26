U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 19 September until 23 September, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,700,136 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 352.8588 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

19 September

320,000

346.9915

111,037,280.00

 

 

 

 

20 September

350,000

352.8214

123,487,490.00

 

 

 

 

21 September

335,000

362.4230

121,411,705.00

 

 

 

 

22 September

342,962

355.2484

121,836,701.76

 

 

 

 

23 September

352,174

346.8022

122,134,717.98

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

10,822,884

371.0372

4,015,692,389.56

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)

12,523,020

368.5693

4,615,600,284.30

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288,3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344,1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

35,206,488

336.7247

11,854,895,371.70

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 35,510,163 own shares, corresponding to 1.12% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


