Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.
The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.
Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.
From 6 September 2021 until 10 September 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 503,722 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 197.7349 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
6 September
100,539
198.0833
19,915,096.90
7 September
100,161
199.4172
19,973,826.17
8 September
100,856
197.9300
19,962,428.08
9 September
101,566
196.2692
19,934,277.57
10 September
100,600
196.9959
19,817,787.54
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated)
3,005,956
182.3792
548,223,820.58
Total buybacks under the programme
3,509,678
184.5831
647,827,236.84
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 14,718,452 own shares, corresponding to 0.45% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)
