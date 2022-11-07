U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 31 October until 4 November, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,606,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 386.9972 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

31 October

326,000

378.0933

123,258,415.80

 

 

 

 

1 November

321,000

381.6146

122,498,286.60

 

 

 

 

2 November

314,000

388.0265

121,840,321.00

 

 

 

 

3 November

324,000

390.2125

126,428,850.00

 

 

 

 

4 November

321,000

397.1701

127,491,602.10

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)

1,606,000

386.9972

621,517,475.50

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288.3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344.1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)

16,583,242

367.0952

6,087,629,043.54

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

30,704,729

358.7926

11,016,629,786.22

 

 

 

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 41,316,803 own shares, corresponding to 1.30% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


