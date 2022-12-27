U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.75
    +29.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,572.00
    +197.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,170.50
    +95.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.90
    +15.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.50 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.68
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1850
    +0.3250 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,871.85
    +27.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.87
    -0.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 19 December until 23 December, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,566,523 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 363.9555 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

19 December

324,000

361.7093

117,193,813.20

 

 

 

 

20 December

326,000

361.5511

117,865,658.60

 

 

 

 

21 December

325,000

364.1773

118,357,622.50

 

 

 

 

22 December

322,000

368.8719

118,776,751.80

 

 

 

 

23 December

269,523

363.4228

97,950,803.32

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

10,718,616

367.7547

3,941,821,327.89

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)

12,285,139

367.2702

4,511,965,977.31

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288.3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344.1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)

16,583,242

367.0952

6,087,629,043.54

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

41,383,868

360.2147

14,907,078,288.04


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 52,292,585 own shares, corresponding to 1.65% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


Recommended Stories