Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • EQNR
  • STOHF
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 10 February to 25 March 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 58,036,190 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 14 February until 18 February, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,740,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 269.5017 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

14 February

415,000

280.0021

116,200,871.50

15 February

0

0

0

16 February

451,000

261.8325

118,086,457.50

17 February

435,000

270.1703

117,524,080.50

18 February

439,000

266.7915

117,121,468.50

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

875,000

269.1537

235,509,471.00

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first and second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

16,963,810

222.9006

3,781,242,696.86

Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme

19,578,810

229.1092

4,485,685,045.86


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 28,962,935 own shares, corresponding to 0.89% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments


