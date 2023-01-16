U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    -0.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.80
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2222
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2470
    +0.4130 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,110.36
    +364.65 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.37
    +50.30 (+11.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

·2 min read
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 9 January until 12 January, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,529,999 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 309.8380 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

9 January

374,999

314.4795

117,929,498.02

 

 

 

 

10 January

381,000

311.2145

118,572,724.50

 

 

 

 

11 January

391,000

304.7642

119,162,802.20

 

 

 

 

12 January

383,000

309.1041

118,386,870.30

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

15,282,647

362.6629

5,542,449,098.81

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)

16,812,646

357.8557

6,016,500,993.83

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)

10,167,981

288.3377

2,931,811,820.22

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)

12,515,487

344.1722

4,307,483,267.18

 

 

 

 

Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)

16,583,242

367.0952

6,087,629,043.54

 

 

 

 

Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme

45,911,375

357.4629

16,411,613,304.55


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 56,820,092 own shares, corresponding to 1.79% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


