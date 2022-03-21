U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • EQNR
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 10 February to 25 March 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 58,036,190 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 14 March until 18 March, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,332,434 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 291.9970 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

14 March

320,000

284.1835

90,938,720.00

15 March

16 March

342,434

289.4061

99,102,488.45

17 March

343,000

294.4475

100,995,492.50

18 March

327,000

299.7860

98,030,022.00

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

7,635,146

283.1083

2,161,573,438.13

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first and second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

16,963,810

222.9006

3,781,242,696.86

Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme

25,931,390

244.1783

6,331,882,857.94


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 35,494,565 own shares, corresponding to 1.09% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachments


