Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.
The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.
From 21 November until 25 November, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,679,600 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 357.4492 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
21 November
352,100
346.0282
121,863,529.22
22 November
344,000
352.5383
121,273,175.20
23 November
330,000
362.5017
119,625,561.00
24 November
331,000
360.9050
119,459,555.00
25 November
322,500
366.4400
118,176,900.00
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
4,563,639
372.6149
1,700,479,875.44
Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)
6,243,239
368.5349
2,300,851,595.86
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)
10,167,981
288.3377
2,931,811,820.22
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)
12,515,487
344.1722
4,307,483,267.18
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)
16,583,242
367.0952
6,087,629,043.54
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme
35,341,968
359.2319
12,695,963,906.58
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 46,099,981 own shares, corresponding to 1.45% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
