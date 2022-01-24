U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.00
    +22.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,304.00
    +147.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,511.25
    +84.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.10
    +13.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.49
    +0.35 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.90
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7520
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,177.36
    -318.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    811.07
    +568.40 (+234.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 17 January until 21 January 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 896,914 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 252.3829 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

17 January

178,210

252.7817

45,048,226.76

18 January

176,720

255.7435

45,194,991.32

19 January

178,336

253.2430

45,162,343.65

20 January

181,261

249.8380

45,285,885.72

21 January

182,387

250.4252

45,674,300.95

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

10,573,652

232.3227

2,456,499,348.03

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

4,575,502

189.5059

867,084,609.04

Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme

16,046,068

221.2349

3,549,949,705.47


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 25,233,063 own shares, corresponding to 0.77% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Rebound, Stocks Come Off Lows: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rebounded Monday and Asian stocks came off session lows as traders weighed the likely impact of Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening. Treasury yields and crude oil climbed.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Equity Futures Rebound, Stocks Come Off Lows: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Equity Futures Rebound, Stocks Come Off Lo

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Equity Futures Rebound, Stocks Come Off Lows: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShare

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week in 8 Months as Traders Lament 'Pikachu Pattern'

    The price was changing hands around $35,000, with analysts attributing the recent sell-off to expectations of a reversal of the Federal Reserve's easy-money policies. Gallows humor filled social-media sites as more than $1.5 billion of tradition positions were liquidated.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Stock futures rise Sunday after Wall Street’s worst week since 2020

    The upcoming week will see a number of quarterly earnings reports from big-name companies and a meeting of the Federal Reserve.