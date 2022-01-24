Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 17 January until 21 January 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 896,914 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 252.3829 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 17 January 178,210 252.7817 45,048,226.76 18 January 176,720 255.7435 45,194,991.32 19 January 178,336 253.2430 45,162,343.65 20 January 181,261 249.8380 45,285,885.72 21 January 182,387 250.4252 45,674,300.95 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



10,573,652 232.3227 2,456,499,348.03 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



4,575,502 189.5059 867,084,609.04 Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme 16,046,068 221.2349 3,549,949,705.47



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 25,233,063 own shares, corresponding to 0.77% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

