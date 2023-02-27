Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 8 February 2023.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 9 February to no later than 24 March 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 20 February until 24 February, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,076,095 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 318.4778 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 20 February 381,986 318,4617 121,647,910.94 21 February 426,679 316,4657 135,029,268.41 22 February 415,693 314,9143 130,907,670.11 23 February 427,500 319,4704 136,573,596.00 24 February 424,237 323.0077 137,031,817.62 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)



2,464,406 325.7546 802,791,511.19 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 4,540,501 322.4274 1,463,981,774.27



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 57,750,100 own shares, corresponding to 1.82% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





