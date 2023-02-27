U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA
·2 min read
Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 8 February 2023.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 9 February to no later than 24 March 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 20 February until 24 February, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,076,095 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 318.4778 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

 

 

 

 

20 February

381,986

318,4617

121,647,910.94

 

 

 

 

21 February

426,679

316,4657

135,029,268.41

 

 

 

 

22 February

415,693

314,9143

130,907,670.11

 

 

 

 

23 February

427,500

319,4704

136,573,596.00

 

 

 

 

24 February

424,237

323.0077

137,031,817.62

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)

2,464,406

325.7546

802,791,511.19

Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)

4,540,501

322.4274

1,463,981,774.27


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 57,750,100 own shares, corresponding to 1.82% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584





